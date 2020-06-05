(No headline) - B1

You are here
BANKS%
Agricultural Bank Of China5.50
Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd6.00
Bank of China Limited 5.50
Bank of Communications 5.50
Bank of East Asia5.75
Bank of Singapore5.50
Bank of Taiwan6.00
Banque Internationale a
Luxembourg 6.00
BNP Paribas6.00
Cathay United Bank5.50
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank5.50
China Construction Bank Corp5.25
CIMB Bank Berhad 5.50
Citibank NA5.50
Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank5.75
Credit Industriel ET
Commercial 6.00
Deutsche Bank AG 5.50
DBS Bank4.25
DNB Bank ASA 6.00
Far Eastern Bank 5.00
First Commercial Bank 5.75
Habib Bank 6.00
HL Bank 5.75
HSBC 5.50
Hua Nan Comm Bank 5.50
Indian Bank 6.00
Indian Overseas Bank 5.50
Industrial & Commercial
Bank of China 5.00
Intesa SanPaolo SPA5.50
Korea Exchange Bank5.75
KBC Bank N.V. 5.50
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg5.33
Lloyds TSB Bank Plc 6.25
Maybank 5.25
Mega Inter'l Commercial Bank
Co Ltd 5.50
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking
Corp, 6.00
Mizuho Bank Ltd 6.00
MUFG Bank6.00
Natixis 6.00
Norinchukin Bank, The 6.00
Nordea Bank Finland PLC6.00
OCBC Bank 5.00
PT Bank Negara Indonesia
(Persero) TBK 6.00
PT Bank Mandiri
(Persero) TBK 6.00
Rabobank International5.25
Raiffeisen Bank International
AG6.00
RHB Bank Berhad 5.70
Royal Bank of Canada 4.75
State Bank of India 6.00
Standard Chartered Bank5.75
Sumitomo Mitsui Bk Corp6.00
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited Singapore Branch6.00
Svenska Handelsbanken 6.00
The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd6.00
The Siam Comm Bank
P Co Ltd 6.00
UCO Bank 6.00
United Overseas Bank Ltd 5.00
Source: The Association of Banks
in Singapore
FINANCE COMPANIES
Hong Leong Fin (PLR) 6.875
Hong Leong Fin (EBR) 5.85
Sing Inv & Fin (PLR)5.35
EBR: Enterprise Base Rate
BLR: Base Lending Rate
PRIME LENDING RATES
Jun 4
