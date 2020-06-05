You are here

Home > Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BANKS%

Agricultural Bank Of China5.50

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd6.00

Bank of China Limited 5.50

Bank of Communications 5.50

SEE ALSO

Banks prep 2.2b euro debt as eBay classified unit sale proceeds

Bank of East Asia5.75

Bank of Singapore5.50

Bank of Taiwan6.00

Banque Internationale a

Luxembourg 6.00

BNP Paribas6.00

Cathay United Bank5.50

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank5.50

China Construction Bank Corp5.25

CIMB Bank Berhad 5.50

Citibank NA5.50

Credit Agricole Corporate and

Investment Bank5.75

Credit Industriel ET

Commercial 6.00

Deutsche Bank AG 5.50

DBS Bank4.25

DNB Bank ASA 6.00

Far Eastern Bank 5.00

First Commercial Bank 5.75

Habib Bank 6.00

HL Bank 5.75

HSBC 5.50

Hua Nan Comm Bank 5.50

Indian Bank 6.00

Indian Overseas Bank 5.50

Industrial & Commercial

Bank of China 5.00

Intesa SanPaolo SPA5.50

Korea Exchange Bank5.75

KBC Bank N.V. 5.50

Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg5.33

Lloyds TSB Bank Plc 6.25

Maybank 5.25

Mega Inter'l Commercial Bank

Co Ltd 5.50

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking

Corp, 6.00

Mizuho Bank Ltd 6.00

MUFG Bank6.00

Natixis 6.00

Norinchukin Bank, The 6.00

Nordea Bank Finland PLC6.00

OCBC Bank 5.00

PT Bank Negara Indonesia

(Persero) TBK 6.00

PT Bank Mandiri

(Persero) TBK 6.00

Rabobank International5.25

Raiffeisen Bank International

AG6.00

RHB Bank Berhad 5.70

Royal Bank of Canada 4.75

State Bank of India 6.00

Standard Chartered Bank5.75

Sumitomo Mitsui Bk Corp6.00

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Limited Singapore Branch6.00

Svenska Handelsbanken 6.00

The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd6.00

The Siam Comm Bank

P Co Ltd 6.00

UCO Bank 6.00

United Overseas Bank Ltd 5.00

Source: The Association of Banks

in Singapore

FINANCE COMPANIES

Hong Leong Fin (PLR) 6.875

Hong Leong Fin (EBR) 5.85

Sing Inv & Fin (PLR)5.35

EBR: Enterprise Base Rate

BLR: Base Lending Rate

PRIME LENDING RATES

Jun 4

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

(No headline) - CURRHD1

(No headline) - CURRHD1

(No headline) - CROSS1

(No headline) - CROSS1

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 4, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

LVMH propels Arnault scion to head up Tag Heuer watches

[PARIS] LVMH on Thursday said that Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group's billionaire...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.