You are here

Home > Uncategorized

(No headline) - C1

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4

Against S$Against US$

Currencies

Bid

Offer

SEE ALSO

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

Bid

Offer

S$/US$ to one unit of foreign currency:

Australian dollar

0.9661

0.9667

0.6893

0.6895

Canadian dollar

1.0372

1.0378

0.7402

0.7400

Euro

1.5698

1.5707

1.1200

1.1203

NZ dollar

0.8984

0.8992

0.6410

0.6414

Sterling pound

1.7524

1.7535

1.2503

1.2507

US dollar

1.4016

1.4020

-

-

S$/US$ to 100 units of foreign currency:

Chinese renminbi

19.6824

19.6963

14.0428

14.0487

Danish kroner

21.0580

21.0710

15.0243

15.0292

Hong Kong dollar

18.08

18.09

12.9026

12.9029

Indian Rupee

1.86

1.86

1.3249

1.3252

Indonesia rupiah

0.0099

0.0100

0.0071

0.0071

Japanese yen

1.2847

1.2854

0.9166

0.9168

Korean won

0.1150

0.1151

0.0820

0.0821

Malaysian ringgit

32.76

32.82

23.3699

23.4082

New Taiwan dollar

4.6850

4.6910

3.3426

3.3459

Norwegian krone

14.7652

14.7741

10.5345

10.5379

Philippine peso

2.8049

2.8068

2.0012

2.0020

Saudi riyal

37.3213

37.3518

26.6276

26.6418

Swedish krona

15.0050

15.0141

10.7056

10.7090

Swiss franc

145.7571

145.8138

103.9933

104.0042

Thai Baht

4.4354

4.4381

3.1646

3.1656

Source: OCBC

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

(No headline) - B1

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

(No headline) - CURRHD1

(No headline) - CURRHD1

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - CURRHD1

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - USFORWARD1

US$/S$

Jun 5, 2020 05:50 AM
Uncategorized

(No headline) - B1

BANKS%

Jun 4, 2020 11:56 PM
Consumer

LVMH propels Arnault scion to head up Tag Heuer watches

[PARIS] LVMH on Thursday said that Frederic Arnault, one of the younger sons of the luxury goods group's billionaire...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.