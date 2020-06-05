(No headline) - C1

You are here
INTERBANK CURRENCY RATESJun 4
Against S$Against US$
Currencies
Bid
Offer
Bid
Offer
S$/US$ to one unit of foreign currency:
Australian dollar
0.9661
0.9667
0.6893
0.6895
Canadian dollar
1.0372
1.0378
0.7402
0.7400
Euro
1.5698
1.5707
1.1200
1.1203
NZ dollar
0.8984
0.8992
0.6410
0.6414
Sterling pound
1.7524
1.7535
1.2503
1.2507
US dollar
1.4016
1.4020
-
-
S$/US$ to 100 units of foreign currency:
Chinese renminbi
19.6824
19.6963
14.0428
14.0487
Danish kroner
21.0580
21.0710
15.0243
15.0292
Hong Kong dollar
18.08
18.09
12.9026
12.9029
Indian Rupee
1.86
1.86
1.3249
1.3252
Indonesia rupiah
0.0099
0.0100
0.0071
0.0071
Japanese yen
1.2847
1.2854
0.9166
0.9168
Korean won
0.1150
0.1151
0.0820
0.0821
Malaysian ringgit
32.76
32.82
23.3699
23.4082
New Taiwan dollar
4.6850
4.6910
3.3426
3.3459
Norwegian krone
14.7652
14.7741
10.5345
10.5379
Philippine peso
2.8049
2.8068
2.0012
2.0020
Saudi riyal
37.3213
37.3518
26.6276
26.6418
Swedish krona
15.0050
15.0141
10.7056
10.7090
Swiss franc
145.7571
145.8138
103.9933
104.0042
Thai Baht
4.4354
4.4381
3.1646
3.1656
Source: OCBC
