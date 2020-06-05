(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES

Jun 4

A$

C$

Rmb

Euro

HK$

Ind Rs

Rupiah

Yen

Won

RM

NZ$

Pak Rs

Peso

S$

Rand

Sfr

NT$

Baht

Pound

US$

Australia

-

0.931

4.908

0.615

5.343

52.028

97.171

0.752

8.401

2.948

1.075

112.200

34.442

0.966

11.734

0.663

20.614

21.782

0.551

0.689

Canada

1.074

-

5.269

0.661

5.736

55.857

104.322

0.807

9.020

3.164

1.154

120.457

36.977

1.038

12.598

0.712

22.132

23.385

0.592

0.740

China

0.204

0.190

-

0.125

1.089

10.600

19.797

0.153

1.712

0.601

0.219

22.859

7.017

0.197

2.391

0.135

4.200

4.438

0.112

0.140

Euro

1.625

1.513

7.975

-

8.681

84.537

157.885

1.222

13.651

4.789

1.747

182.304

55.963

1.570

19.066

1.077

33.495

35.391

0.896

1.120

Hong Kong

0.187

0.174

0.919

0.115

-

9.738

18.186

0.141

1.572

0.552

0.201

20.999

6.446

0.181

2.196

0.124

3.858

4.077

0.103

0.129

India

0.019

0.018

0.094

0.012

0.103

-

1.868

0.014

0.161

0.057

0.021

2.157

0.662

0.019

0.226

0.013

0.396

0.419

0.011

0.013

Indonesia

0.010

0.010

0.051

0.006

0.055

0.535

-

0.008

0.086

0.030

0.011

1.155

0.354

0.010

0.121

0.007

0.212

0.224

0.006

0.007

Japan

1.330

1.239

6.527

0.818

7.105

69.184

129.211

-

11.172

3.919

1.430

149.196

45.799

1.285

15.603

0.881

27.412

28.964

0.733

0.917

Korea

0.119

0.111

0.584

0.073

0.636

6.193

11.566

0.090

-

0.351

0.128

13.355

4.100

0.115

1.397

0.079

2.454

2.593

0.066

0.082

Malaysia

0.339

0.316

1.665

0.209

1.813

17.652

32.967

0.255

2.850

-

0.365

38.066

11.685

0.328

3.981

0.225

6.994

7.390

0.187

0.234

NZ

0.930

0.866

4.565

0.572

4.969

48.391

90.377

0.699

7.814

2.741

-

104.355

32.034

0.899

10.914

0.617

19.173

20.259

0.513

0.641

Pakistan

0.009

0.008

0.044

0.005

0.048

0.464

0.866

0.007

0.075

0.026

0.010

-

0.307

0.009

0.105

0.006

0.184

0.194

0.005

0.006

Philippines

0.029

0.027

0.143

0.018

0.155

1.511

2.821

0.022

0.244

0.086

0.031

3.258

-

0.028

0.341

0.019

0.599

0.632

0.016

0.020

Singapore

1.035

0.964

5.079

0.637

5.529

53.837

100.549

0.778

8.694

3.050

1.113

116.101

35.640

-

12.142

0.686

21.331

22.539

0.570

0.713

South Africa

0.085

0.079

0.418

0.052

0.455

4.434

8.281

0.064

0.716

0.251

0.092

9.562

2.935

0.082

-

0.056

1.757

1.856

0.047

0.059

Switzerland

1.509

1.405

7.404

0.928

8.060

78.487

146.586

1.134

12.674

4.446

1.622

169.258

51.958

1.458

17.702

-

31.098

32.858

0.832

1.040

Taiwan

0.049

0.045

0.238

0.030

0.259

2.524

4.714

0.036

0.408

0.143

0.052

5.443

1.671

0.047

0.569

0.032

-

1.057

0.027

0.033

Thailand

0.046

0.043

0.225

0.028

0.245

2.389

4.461

0.035

0.386

0.135

0.049

5.151

1.581

0.044

0.539

0.030

0.946

-

0.025

0.032

UK

1.814

1.690

8.903

1.116

9.692

94.374

176.258

1.364

15.239

5.347

1.950

203.519

62.475

1.753

21.285

1.202

37.392

39.510

-

1.251

United States

1.451

1.351

7.120

0.893

7.750

75.469

140.950

1.091

12.187

4.276

1.560

162.750

49.960

1.402

17.021

0.962

29.902

31.595

0.800

-

The figures are based on mid prices of currencies quoted by OCBC. For Rupiah, Yen and Won, the figures are in 100 units of the foreign currency indicated.

Among the three currencies themselves, the exchange rate should read as it is.