(No headline) - CROSS1

INTERBANK CROSS RATES
Jun 4
A$
C$
Rmb
Euro
HK$
Ind Rs
Rupiah
Yen
Won
RM
NZ$
Pak Rs
Peso
S$
Rand
Sfr
NT$
Baht
Pound
US$
Australia
-
0.931
4.908
0.615
5.343
52.028
97.171
0.752
8.401
2.948
1.075
112.200
34.442
0.966
11.734
0.663
20.614
21.782
0.551
0.689
Canada
1.074
-
5.269
0.661
5.736
55.857
104.322
0.807
9.020
3.164
1.154
120.457
36.977
1.038
12.598
0.712
22.132
23.385
0.592
0.740
China
0.204
0.190
-
0.125
1.089
10.600
19.797
0.153
1.712
0.601
0.219
22.859
7.017
0.197
2.391
0.135
4.200
4.438
0.112
0.140
Euro
1.625
1.513
7.975
-
8.681
84.537
157.885
1.222
13.651
4.789
1.747
182.304
55.963
1.570
19.066
1.077
33.495
35.391
0.896
1.120
Hong Kong
0.187
0.174
0.919
0.115
-
9.738
18.186
0.141
1.572
0.552
0.201
20.999
6.446
0.181
2.196
0.124
3.858
4.077
0.103
0.129
India
0.019
0.018
0.094
0.012
0.103
-
1.868
0.014
0.161
0.057
0.021
2.157
0.662
0.019
0.226
0.013
0.396
0.419
0.011
0.013
Indonesia
0.010
0.010
0.051
0.006
0.055
0.535
-
0.008
0.086
0.030
0.011
1.155
0.354
0.010
0.121
0.007
0.212
0.224
0.006
0.007
Japan
1.330
1.239
6.527
0.818
7.105
69.184
129.211
-
11.172
3.919
1.430
149.196
45.799
1.285
15.603
0.881
27.412
28.964
0.733
0.917
Korea
0.119
0.111
0.584
0.073
0.636
6.193
11.566
0.090
-
0.351
0.128
13.355
4.100
0.115
1.397
0.079
2.454
2.593
0.066
0.082
Malaysia
0.339
0.316
1.665
0.209
1.813
17.652
32.967
0.255
2.850
-
0.365
38.066
11.685
0.328
3.981
0.225
6.994
7.390
0.187
0.234
NZ
0.930
0.866
4.565
0.572
4.969
48.391
90.377
0.699
7.814
2.741
-
104.355
32.034
0.899
10.914
0.617
19.173
20.259
0.513
0.641
Pakistan
0.009
0.008
0.044
0.005
0.048
0.464
0.866
0.007
0.075
0.026
0.010
-
0.307
0.009
0.105
0.006
0.184
0.194
0.005
0.006
Philippines
0.029
0.027
0.143
0.018
0.155
1.511
2.821
0.022
0.244
0.086
0.031
3.258
-
0.028
0.341
0.019
0.599
0.632
0.016
0.020
Singapore
1.035
0.964
5.079
0.637
5.529
53.837
100.549
0.778
8.694
3.050
1.113
116.101
35.640
-
12.142
0.686
21.331
22.539
0.570
0.713
South Africa
0.085
0.079
0.418
0.052
0.455
4.434
8.281
0.064
0.716
0.251
0.092
9.562
2.935
0.082
-
0.056
1.757
1.856
0.047
0.059
Switzerland
1.509
1.405
7.404
0.928
8.060
78.487
146.586
1.134
12.674
4.446
1.622
169.258
51.958
1.458
17.702
-
31.098
32.858
0.832
1.040
Taiwan
0.049
0.045
0.238
0.030
0.259
2.524
4.714
0.036
0.408
0.143
0.052
5.443
1.671
0.047
0.569
0.032
-
1.057
0.027
0.033
Thailand
0.046
0.043
0.225
0.028
0.245
2.389
4.461
0.035
0.386
0.135
0.049
5.151
1.581
0.044
0.539
0.030
0.946
-
0.025
0.032
UK
1.814
1.690
8.903
1.116
9.692
94.374
176.258
1.364
15.239
5.347
1.950
203.519
62.475
1.753
21.285
1.202
37.392
39.510
-
1.251
United States
1.451
1.351
7.120
0.893
7.750
75.469
140.950
1.091
12.187
4.276
1.560
162.750
49.960
1.402
17.021
0.962
29.902
31.595
0.800
-
The figures are based on mid prices of currencies quoted by OCBC. For Rupiah, Yen and Won, the figures are in 100 units of the foreign currency indicated.
Among the three currencies themselves, the exchange rate should read as it is.
