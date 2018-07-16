You are here
A bitter pill that needs to be swallowed
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Is the latest round of property market cooling measures well-timed or a tad early? What effects, if any, will there be beyond the property sector?
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Is the latest round of property market cooling measures well-timed or a tad early? What effects, if any, will there be beyond the property sector?
Pauline Goh
CEO of Singapore and South-east Asia
CBRE
WHILE the latest round of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg