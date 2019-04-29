You are here

Home > Views From The Top

A vote for pro-business continuity

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How do you see the outcome of Indonesia's 2019 presidential election affecting doing business in the country?
Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190429_VIEWS29_3765079.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: How do you see the outcome of Indonesia's 2019 presidential election affecting doing business in the country?

Sumit Dutta
Chief Executive Officer
HSBC Indonesia

TO HAVE managed one of the most complex single-day elections in modern

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Views From The Top

Keeping the attraction alive

Urban farming: a viable option

Jazzing up the CBD

CEO pay: both an art and a science?

Empowering employees to be creative

Taxing wealth: no silver bullet

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_MRHYFLUX_3766066.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan

BP_Heng Swee Keat_290419_2.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

International cooperation critical in move towards future of work: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening