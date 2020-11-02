America's choice: At a crossroads

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THIS WEEK'S TOPIC: Who do you expect will be sworn in as US president on Jan 20, 2021: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Why?
Adam Reynolds
APAC CEO
Saxo Markets
Personally, I think that Joe Biden will win the election with a significant majority, and that the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes