A follow-the-leader strategy

This behaviour in the US dollar establishes the conditions for a new rally-and-retreat behaviour in the Nasdaq and these are the preconditions for a head-and-shoulder pattern.

TIMING the market is difficult. It's like standing on the pavement at the intersection of Robinson Road and Central Boulevard and trying to guess the exact time the lights will change so you can cross the road. Sometimes you might get it right but most times you will need to cross after the pedestrian signal has been activated. It's the same in the market. Timing is notoriously difficult, but the signals are often very clear. You might be a little late to join the trend change but this doesn't mean you cannot trade the trend change.

In both cases, the key to success and safety is to act only when the signal has been activated, and that takes us back to the analysis of the Nasdaq. In the last notes we suggested traders needed to watch for the development of a head-and-shoulder reversal pattern on the Nasdaq, and then for the Dow and S&P to follow. We got the timing wrong, and the sell-off developed more rapidly than we expected. Now the focus turns to the potential rebound and the potential to complete a head-and-shoulder pattern.

In another change in behaviour, the Nasdaq, Dow and S&P all moved at almost the same time. There was only a minor delay in movement which largely invalidated the follow-the-leader strategy. However, this strategy may be more applicable to the next market rally because it takes more effort to lift a market.

Losing money is easy. Finding new capital to put into the market is more difficult so there is a good probability that the follow-the-leader strategy will apply as new capital flows into the indices at different rates.

The thick arrows on the chart show how the Nasdaq rebound may develop and what actions are required to create the head-and-shoulder pattern. This is a guide to the pattern of development behaviour. Note that the projection of trend line A becomes the new resistance feature. The rebound rally is confirmed only when the index moves above the short-term downtrend line B.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Nasdaq has yet to test the historical support level near 10,400, so there is room for further falls as often happens in October. However, the potential for a strong October rebound rally is high. Despite its reputation for disaster, October is actually a good month in the market. Most times the Index closes higher at the end of October than it started at the beginning of the month. A repeat of this behaviour in 2020 creates the breakout rally and a new up-move adding to the head-and-shoulder pattern.

The follow-the-leader strategy can also applied across related markets, in this case the relationship between US indexes and the Dollar Index. The collapse of the US dollar started in May at US$0.975. This savage sell-off hit the bottom at US$0.915 on September. The fall in the dollar index makes imports more expensive for the United States. In the long run this may help make America Great Again as domestic industry becomes more competitive but that takes years rather than months, so the immediate impact is negative for the economy as the cost of imported components rises. The impact of this downtrend did not appear in the Nasdaq until September when the Nasdaq retreat began.

If we take the US dollar as the leader then the rebound rally from US$0.925 suggests the Nasdaq will also rebound but with a lag of several weeks as it becomes cheaper to import components. The initial dollar target is US$0.96. Resistance and downtrend pressure are strong so there remains a strong probability the dollar will develop another retreat. The fundamental drivers centre around election results.

This behaviour in the US dollar establishes the conditions for a new rally-and-retreat behaviour in the Nasdaq and these are the preconditions for a head-and-shoulder pattern. The deep and apparently irreconcilable divide in the US political situation and the real potential for a disputed election result add unprecedented volatility to the analysis mix. The ebb and flow of these events lend themselves easily to the development of the head-and-shoulder reversal, so traders and investors need to be alert for the signal change.