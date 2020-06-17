You are here

Adjusting the way we look at global equities

Share prices, rather than profits, sales or even a company's total value, are likely to receive a disproportionate boost as valuations are pushed higher
Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

The US has little choice but to keep interest rates lower for longer, joining the likes of Europe, Japan and the UK. For investors, such a shift in the interest rate regime will have a profound impact, inflating equity valuation over the longer term.
STOCK markets are running at feverishly high levels while the global economy has suffered a major setback due to Covid-19. Is this disconnect just investors' complacency or is there more to it?

Investing has always been a complex subject, even for finance professionals. What makes it more...

