Asia bonds to steal the show as region gets back to business

Global funds are betting on developing Asian debt as the region emerges from lockdown, and consumption and investments are set to fire up again
Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200516_ASIABONDS16_4118715.jpg
People walking their dogs beside the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, recently. Taiwan, with its number of Covid-19 cases among the lowest in the world, plans to gradually relax novel coronavirus-induced restrictions.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

GLOBAL trade frictions are back in the spotlight but Asia's developing-market bonds will hold up well as the region leads the way in recovering from the novel coronavirus crisis, according to money managers.

As Asia emerges from a lockdown, consumption and investments are set to fire up...

