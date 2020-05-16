Asia bonds to steal the show as region gets back to business

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
GLOBAL trade frictions are back in the spotlight but Asia's developing-market bonds will hold up well as the region leads the way in recovering from the novel coronavirus crisis, according to money managers.
As Asia emerges from a lockdown, consumption and investments are set to fire up...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes