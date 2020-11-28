You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Brave new world of ESG bonds can sometimes leave investors cold

Bond purchasers tend to think that profiting from bond issuers that fail to meet social and environmental targets may not be all that ethical as it arises from penalties imposed on them.
Sat, Nov 28, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201128_MLESG28A_4346133.jpg
Many investors struggle with issues like figuring out what's really green and what's 'greenwashing' - the use of misleading labels to create an undeserved image of environmental responsibility.
IMAGE: PIXABAY

A NEW type of bond that penalises issuers for failing to meet social and environmental goals is raising concern among some investors that buying the debt may not be all that ethical.

Japanese real estate firm Hulic Co recently joined a handful of borrowers worldwide in selling so-called sustainability-linked bonds, but the market's reception has been underwhelming. Such securities offer an extra coupon if the issuer fails to meet goals, and for some investors that raises a troubling question: is it really ethical to profit from a company missing its green or social targets?

The muted reaction is fuelling an early debate about whether the booming market for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments risks skewing incentives for issuers. There have also been broader concerns that the cutting-edge laboratory of ESG bond design sometimes churns out structures that have design flaws. Many investors have struggled with other structures, for example, to figure out what's really green and what's "greenwashing" - the use of misleading labels to create an undeserved image of environmental responsibility.

Hulic barely sold out its 10 billion yen (S$128 million) of 0.44 per cent notes last month, at a time when orders for other green bonds in Japan have far exceeded the supply.

Globally only about 10 issuers including Chanel Ceres Plc and Novartis AG have sold sustainability-linked securities after the world's first such issuance last year from Italian utility Enel SpA.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"If the issuer achieves its goal, a low coupon can be treated as a reward for them, which makes sense," said Nao Kobayashi, deputy manager of the investment department at Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. "But if it fails, a step-up coupon is considered as a penalty, and it doesn't sound right for us to benefit from someone's penalty."

The insurer decided not to buy Hulic's bonds because the coupon was low for a 10-year security with an A+ credit rating, Ms Kobayashi said. While her firm is interested in new ESG products, it probably would continue to avoid notes that profit investors when issuers miss targets, she said.

So far, global issuance of such securities has totalled US$11.8 billion worldwide, a fraction of the US$1.1 trillion outstanding of environmental, social and governance bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

There has also often been discussion in the market about the way ESG-focused investors could hesitate to buy sustainability-linked securities, given the structure with the coupons stepping up if the goals aren't met, according to Atul Jhavar, head of APAC green & sustainable capital markets at Barclays Bank Plc.

But there are signs that offerings may expand ahead, after the International Capital Market Association published guidelines for the securities in June. HSBC Holdings Plc has said sales may boom next year, after the European Central Bank said that it will start buying such notes in January.

Investors in Hulic's debt get 10 extra basis points on the coupon if the company fails to meet environmental goals. Orders for the notes came to 1.1 times the amount issued. That compared with 1.5 times for 10-year green bonds sold by Sumitomo Warehouse Co and two times for similar-maturity green securities issued by Tohoku Electric Power Co, according to underwriter data.

The Hulic bond "shows our commitment that we strive to achieve our goals", said Yoshihiro Yamada, a company spokesman. "The purpose of the sales is to expand the investor base to those who want to invest in our company in the mid to long term." BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Demystifying universal life policies

Forget the bargain basement. Bet on the next big thing

Post-US elections certainty and vaccine optimism drag gold lower

Investors would be better served if IFAs were to widen the scope of their advice

Bright future for tech stocks in post-Covid world

Will digital banking licences increase credit access here?

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 27, 2020 10:47 PM
Real Estate

Construction firms urged to call for safety time-out after 3 workplace fatalities in 2 days

THE Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council and the Singapore Contractors Association Ltd (SCAL) are urgently...

Nov 27, 2020 10:41 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St gains on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year...

Nov 27, 2020 10:26 PM
Life & Culture

Argentina bids chaotic final farewell to favourite son Maradona

[BUENOS AIRES] Huge crowds bade a grief-filled farewell to Argentina's favourite son Diego Maradona before the...

Nov 27, 2020 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

LHN's full-year net profit up nearly three times to S$24.1m

REAL estate management services group LHN's full-year net profit rose to S$24.1 million from S$8.2 million on the...

Nov 27, 2020 10:17 PM
Government & Economy

India enters recession, worst among major economies

[MUMBAI] India's economy contracted 7.5 per cent between July and September, performing worst among major advanced...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDT scraps electric-taxi business in Singapore on 'debilitating' Covid-19 hit

Lee Foundation unit sells Haig Road property

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Construction firms urged to call for safety time-out after 3 workplace fatalities in 2 days

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for