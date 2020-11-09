BT Money Hacks: Demystifying ESG and sustainable investing (Ep 83)

12:31 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This week's episode looks at ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing: what is it and how do you get started? It is brought to you by UOB Asset Management (UOBAM).

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Victor Wong, senior director and head of ESG Investments at UOBAM, as he tells us more:

1. ESG and sustainable investment is becoming the buzzword, but can investors really do well by doing good? Can ESG and sustainable investments really make you money? (2:10)

2. Why ESG investing is seen as "woke" and appeals to more socially conscious millennials or Gen Z, especially those aged 25-40 (3:57)

3. What is the scene in Asia like, including Singapore? Is there growth potential for this sector? (5:30)

4. Three steps on how to find out more about developments in ESG and sustainable investing, and choose funds and fund managers (6:40)

5. How UOBAM uses its proprietary news-gathering data and technology to enhance its ESG investment processes, and works with regional partners to cover the Asian scene properly (8:07)

6. UOBAM launched Singapore's first sustainable bond fund with international asset manager Robeco earlier this year: Is this a mega-trend investors should consider? (9:40)

More on UOBAM's ESG and sustainable investments: https://www.uobam.com.sg/sustainability/index.page

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee