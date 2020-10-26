You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

BT Money Hacks: Evolving your investment portfolio for risk and liquidity (Ep 82)

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Ep 82 - Dharmo Soejanto, UOBAM Investment Partnerships & Solutions.jpg

Money Hacks Ep 82: Evolving your investment portfolio for risk and liquidity

9:38 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode talks about how to evolve your investment portfolio as you move through life on your path to retirement. It is brought to you by UOB Asset Management (UOBAM).

SEE ALSO

Money FM: Podcasts of the week (Oct 19)

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT's digital editor Chris Lim hosts Dharmo Soejanto, head of the investment partnerships & solutions unit at UOBAM and chief investment strategist for UOBAM Invest as he tells us more.

1. Five steps to manually changing your portfolio to match changing risk appetites and liquidity needs (1:47)

2. How UOBAM Invest can help you automatically and easily adjust portfolios to optimise risk exposure and liquidity throughout life with its feature called Glide-path (3:35) 

3. How UOBAM Invest's Glide-path solution sets it apart from other robo-advisors in the market and helps investors adjust their portfolios throughout their life stages (4:35)

4. How the regular rebalancing feature in UOBAM Invest's Glide-path solution is helpful during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis over time (5:44)

5. Market indices tend to include winners over time and drop off "losing" companies or industries, and why it's important to stay invested and have a systematic robo advisor these days (6:38)

More on UOBAM Invest's Digital Adviser & its Glide-path solution

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 05:51 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares fall 0.6% on triple factors - coronavirus, US election and earnings

THE Singapore bourse began the week on a dour note, led by a trifecta of factors - coronavirus, US election and...

Oct 26, 2020 05:50 PM
Government & Economy

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

THE coronavirus pandemic has, in a matter of months, unleashed an unprecedented crisis and disrupted the lives of...

Oct 26, 2020 05:21 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Monday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 0.03...

Oct 26, 2020 05:13 PM
Consumer

Impossible Foods' burgers to be launched in Canadian grocery stores

[BENGALURU] Impossible Foods' burgers will be introduced in nearly 600 Sobeys Inc stores in Canada and on the...

Oct 26, 2020 05:00 PM
Technology

ByteDance in early talks to list Chinese short video app Douyin in Hong Kong -sources

[BEIJING] TikTok-owner ByteDance is in discussions internally and with investment banks to list its Chinese short...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

What does Kwek Leng Peck's resignation mean for CDL's share price?

CapitaLand, Shopee start shopping campaign; IMM to launch as virtual mall

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Oxley, Top Glove, GL, Q&M Dental

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for