You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Companies are rushing to borrow cheaply while they still can

Firms have reasoned that it makes sense to sell bonds now when conditions are still good and demand is strong. If the Iran situation worsens, borrowers may end up paying more.
Sat, Jan 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200111_CREDIT11_4002668.jpg
Wall Street strategists broadly expect blue-chip companies to sell around 5 per cent fewer dollar-denominated bonds this year than last year on a gross basis, as they cut their overall debt levels and take advantage of comparatively lower yields in Europe.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

COMPANIES around the globe, concerned that heightened tensions between the US and Iran could roil bond markets, are rushing to borrow cheaply while they still can.

Investment-grade firms have sold more than US$61 billion of notes in the US through Thursday, double the same period in 2019.

In Europe, investment-rated and junk bond sales including company and country debt broke a 79 billion-euro (S$118 billion) weekly record set a year ago. Borrowers from around the Asia-Pacific region sold more than US$28 billion in dollar notes this week, in a record start.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies have reasoned that it makes sense to sell bonds now when conditions are still good and demand is strong. If the Iran situation were to worsen and sentiment turn, then borrowers "may end up paying more and demand for riskier assets will wane", said Alex Eventon, a fund manager at Resco Asset Management. "No matter what comes next, conditions are likely to be less good than they are now," Mr Eventon said.

SEE ALSO

OCBC to issue A$150m of senior 2-year notes

The high volume of US investment-grade bond sales this week could translate to slower activity later in January, which is typically one of the busiest months of the year for borrowing.

Wall Street strategists broadly expect blue-chip companies to sell around 5 per cent fewer dollar-denominated bonds this year than last year on a gross basis, as they cut their overall debt levels and take advantage of comparatively lower yields in Europe.

And in the near term, many companies are close to posting quarterly results, which limits how much debt they can sell for now anyway.

Some of the major issuers this week in the US included American Tower Corp, a company that leases out space on cellphone towers, which sold US$1.5 billion of notes in two parts.

Among issuers from APAC, Westpac Banking Corp and Nomura Holdings Inc led a handful of multi-billion dollar deals, with a large swathe of Chinese companies also selling. In Europe, a flood of bank deals materialised, including a 1.25 billion-euro sale from Italy's UniCredit SpA.

Strong demand

"Investor demand has been at, or close to, record levels in many instances," said Lee Cumbes, a managing director in debt capital markets at Barclays Plc in London.

That demand is evident globally. In the US, money managers this week put in orders for far more bonds than companies were selling, and yields on new notes are almost equal to companies' existing debt, instead of being higher.

Demand is so strong that even companies with some of the lowest credit ratings, which might have struggled to borrow for much of last year, have been able to tap the market.

Transocean Ltd, an offshore oil driller, sold US$750 million of junk bonds on Wednesday. The notes carry a Caa1 rating from Moody's Investors Service, putting them in the lowest tier of debt that companies typically issue. S&P Global Ratings has the securities the equivalent of one step higher at B-.

The reason for the strong issuance levels globally is clear, money managers said. "As long as the market is open and investors are ready to buy, there's always the potential for more uncertainty out there if you decide to hold off," said Bob Summers, an investment-grade portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman in Chicago. "If a company has all its documentation lined up and ready to go, there's really no reason to wait."

Tension between Iran and the US intensified last week after the US killed Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general. US President Donald Trump tweeted that Gen Soleimani was planning to kill Americans.

Iran vowed revenge, and fired missiles at two US bases in Iraq on Wednesday. The attacks caused no casualties, and Mr Trump on Wednesday appeared to shift away from talk of war.

It's unclear if Iran is done with reprisals, but investors are less worried about the conflict, and US stocks are reaching fresh records.

The US investment-grade market is coming off a year with gains of 14.5 per cent, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, and only six weeks of retail outflows for all of 2019, according to Refinitiv Lipper.

Yields are just 2.86 per cent on average, hovering near lows last seen in mid-2016. Risk premiums are near the tightest levels in almost two years.

New notes trading well

New notes have traded well in the secondary market so far, a sign that investors still have money to put to work, building on last year's momentum, according to Stacey Starner McAllister, head of investment-grade fixed-income research at Eaton Vance Corp.

"Maybe investors are less concerned about Iran and geopolitical factors than issuers are," she said. "We're always talking about those potential risks, but right now it's not changing our base-case outlook for credit for the year." BLOOMBERG

Wealth & Investing

Investors are best served by ignoring market forecasters

What is an asset class, really?

Emerging-market assets are making a comeback from trade-war hell

Gold whipsaws as risk-off sentiment ebbs

Fund managers cite ESG adoption as major growth driver: IMAS survey

Oil: Geopolitical risks back to the fore

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 11:50 PM
Companies & Markets

First Reit studies options after road subsistence causes 'serious impact'

THE manager of First Reit on Friday updated that the road subsistence that took place in 2018 along Gubeng Highway,...

Jan 10, 2020 11:36 PM
Companies & Markets

Pan Hong signs 150m yuan revolving loan facility with Chinese firm

PROPERTY developer Pan Hong Holdings Group on Friday said that its subsidiary in China has signed a 150 million yuan...

Jan 10, 2020 11:25 PM
Companies & Markets

HK's Festival Walk mall may reopen on Jan 16: MNACT manager

THE manager of Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust on Friday said that efforts are currently being made to reopen...

Jan 10, 2020 11:17 PM
Companies & Markets

NagaCorp clarifies media reports on workers’ strike

CAMBODIAN casino operator NagaCorp on Friday sought to clarify media reports that said thousands of its employees...

Jan 10, 2020 11:03 PM
Life & Culture

Andrew Lloyd Webber to open new take on 'Cinderella' in London

[LONDON] British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will open a new show Cinderella in London in September, in a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly