You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
GOLD REPORT

Coronavirus fears dampen global risk sentiment

A weekly market summary for gold, Jan 27-31
Sat, Feb 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency.

Concerns over the growing number of cases recorded globally has intensified market fears as investors contemplate potential weakness in the world's second largest economy.

Risk-off mood prevailed in global markets as commodities and Asian equities illustrate lacklustre conditions.

Gold as a safe haven asset has received much support as global risk appetites remain poor over looming market uncertainties.

What should investors look out for in the longer term?

SEE ALSO

Gold steadies as markets turn defensive

Over in the US, Fed policymakers have kept interest rates unchanged at 1.50-1.75 per cent (Jan 20 FOMC meeting).

The US Federal Reserve, though noting adverse implications from the viral outbreak, has adopted a neutral stance as US economic conditions illustrates stability.

Growing market fears over the spread of a new coronavirus have however blunted risk sentiment whilst keeping gold prices elevated.

Investors will remain risk-adverse until positive developments on the viral outbreak surfaces in the immediate term.

Technical Analysis for Spot Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold prices pared back early gains over strong resistance at previous-highs of US$1,588.00.

The precious metal continues to illustrate bullish tendencies and a continuation of the positive trend scenario will see price levels test US$1,588.00 and US$1,611.00 by extension.

On the flip side, gold prices must maintain stability above the key support level of US$1,560.00 for an extension of the bullish wave in the current term.

Weekly Market Assessment:
Mildly Bullish
Key Resistance Level (1): US$1,588.00
Key Resistance Level (2): US$1,611.00
Key Support Level (1): US$1,560.00
Key Support Level (2): US$1,535.00

  • The writer is an investment analyst at Phillip Futures

 

Wealth & Investing

Cautious optimism amid Wuhan virus, but too early to buy on dips, say analysts

Stakeholder capitalism: Separating the genuine from the fake

The robots are coming for fund management jobs

Wuhan virus: More short-term pain but lasting damage unlikely

UBP posts strong performance in Asian business

World's pile of negative debt surges the most since 2016 amid health scare

BREAKING

Jan 31, 2020 11:24 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jan 31, 2020 11:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Perennial Real Estate to invest in mixed-use Colombo development via JV

PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Perennial EM Holdings (PEMH), entered into a...

Jan 31, 2020 10:26 PM
Companies & Markets

Isetan axes tenancy with Japan Food Town after non-payment issues

ISETAN (Singapore) on Friday issued a notice to quit to Japan Food Town Development for non-payment of certain sums...

Jan 31, 2020 08:31 PM
Government & Economy

First Singaporean confirmed to have Wuhan virus; was on Scoot flight from city

A 47-year-old woman who travelled to Wuhan with her family has been confirmed as the first Singaporean with the...

Jan 31, 2020 07:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit posts 12.3% drop in Q3 DPU to 3.507 S cents

ASCENDAS Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) for the third quarter of FY2019 fell 12.3 per cent year-on-year to 3.507...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly