Coronavirus fears dampen global risk sentiment

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency.

Concerns over the growing number of cases recorded globally has intensified market fears as investors contemplate potential weakness in the world's second largest economy.

Risk-off mood prevailed in global markets as commodities and Asian equities illustrate lacklustre conditions.

Gold as a safe haven asset has received much support as global risk appetites remain poor over looming market uncertainties.

What should investors look out for in the longer term?

Over in the US, Fed policymakers have kept interest rates unchanged at 1.50-1.75 per cent (Jan 20 FOMC meeting).

The US Federal Reserve, though noting adverse implications from the viral outbreak, has adopted a neutral stance as US economic conditions illustrates stability.

Growing market fears over the spread of a new coronavirus have however blunted risk sentiment whilst keeping gold prices elevated.

Investors will remain risk-adverse until positive developments on the viral outbreak surfaces in the immediate term.

Technical Analysis for Spot Gold (XAUUSD)

Gold prices pared back early gains over strong resistance at previous-highs of US$1,588.00.

The precious metal continues to illustrate bullish tendencies and a continuation of the positive trend scenario will see price levels test US$1,588.00 and US$1,611.00 by extension.

On the flip side, gold prices must maintain stability above the key support level of US$1,560.00 for an extension of the bullish wave in the current term.

Weekly Market Assessment:

Mildly Bullish

Key Resistance Level (1): US$1,588.00

Key Resistance Level (2): US$1,611.00

Key Support Level (1): US$1,560.00

Key Support Level (2): US$1,535.00