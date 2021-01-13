You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
SUBSCRIBERS

ESG investments to drive growth for asset managers: IMAS survey

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM
gen@sph.com.sg@GenCuaBT

BT_20210113_GIMAS13_4404305.jpg
"Investors across the globe are increasingly moving towards sustainable investments . . ." says Ms Soh.

Singapore

ENVIRONMENTAL, social and governance (ESG) investments are expected to drive growth for asset managers over the next three years, an outlook survey by the Investment Management Association of Singapore has found.

Eighty-six per cent of respondents surveyed believe this,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

GIC retains position as most active state-owned investor: report

How to position your stocks for success in 2021 and beyond

Asia-Pacific can lead in race to save the ocean economy

Tilting towards value equities in 2021

Cash piles, hostile bids set stage for a wild Japan M&A year

GIC retains position as most active state-owned investor for second year running: report

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 06:00 AM
Real Estate

New home sales hits 1,217 in December, full year figure could top 10,000

DEVELOPERS sold 1,217 new homes in December, up almost 60 per cent over the November figure. This brought the unit...

Jan 13, 2021 05:50 AM
BRANDED CONTENT
Hub

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

When Ms Cho Pei Lin revised the human resources policy at her public relations...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging...

Jan 13, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed...

Jan 13, 2021 12:09 AM
Real Estate

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

[WASHINGTON] The pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for