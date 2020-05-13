You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Fate of emerging market currencies may just lie with US voters

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Washington

FOR clues on likely swings in emerging-market currencies, keep a close eye on US public attitudes towards China.

The logic works like this. The more inclined American voters are to engage in China-bashing, the more likely it is that President Donald Trump will slap fresh tariffs on Chinese goods. That in turn may provoke the People's Bank of China into weakening the yuan at its daily fixings, triggering another bout of currency volatility.

Increased turmoil in foreign-exchange markets is the last thing developing markets need right now as bellwethers such as the Turkish lira and Brazilian real trade at or near all-time lows. Currency swings haven't eased as much for the emerging markets as they have for the leading economies since they climbed to the highest since 2011 in March. And for David Dollar, a senior fellow at Brookings Institution, the prospect of another spike in volatility is very real.

"There's a greater than 50 per cent chance that we will see additional tariffs against China before the presidential election," Mr Dollar, an expert on US-China economic relations, said in an interview from Washington.

SEE ALSO

Trading in emerging market currencies outpaces major peers

Until now, the Chinese authorities haven't been provoked by Mr Trump's sabre-rattling. One key signal for the currency came with the central bank's daily fixing on May 6, which was slightly stronger than expected, suggesting China's willingness to limit volatility. The offshore yuan peaked at 7.1561 on May 4 during this month's holiday, while the onshore fixing rate peaked at 7.0931 on May 7.

If Mr Dollar is right, there would be a significant sell-off in the yuan to offset the cost of the tariffs. And there are real reasons for concern. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that 66 per cent of Americans hold unfavourable views on China, and with the US economy struggling from the pandemic, Mr Trump may look to exploit that to win votes. Washington could point to Beijing's failure to get close to the run-rate for purchases called for under the trade agreement, however unreasonable that could seem under the circumstances of Covid-19. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Have we already seen the peak in global oil consumption?

What Covid-19 hasn't changed

Money FM podcast: The good, the bad, the ugly of S-REITs

Money Hacks: How to invest in Reits through robo-advisors like Syfe (Ep 71)

Looking forward to the post-pandemic world

Outlook for long-term capital market returns optimistic

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.