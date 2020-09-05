You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Gold gains as stocks retreat

Sat, Sep 05, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200905_MLGOLD5_4228837.jpg
"The reason for gold not sort of firing higher right now is because the dollar is picking up steam," says Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

GOLD prices rose on Friday, as US Treasury yields fell and a pullback in global equities bolstered demand for the safe-haven metal ahead of US non-farm payrolls data, but a strong dollar put bullion on track for a weekly decline.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,935.10 per ounce by 0651 GMT, off a near one-week low hit on Thursday. Bullion prices have declined 1.5per cent so far this week.

US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,941.

"It's a bit of a flight to safety right now that we are seeing in gold, because the stock markets are lower," said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets. "What also could be helping gold is the sharp slide we are seeing in US yields."

Asia's stock markets slipped, following the steepest Wall Street sell-off since June, while benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields were on track for their biggest weekly decline in nearly three months. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

SEE ALSO

Gold gains as stocks retreat; US jobs data in focus

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Gold is expected to be rangebound between US$1,930 and US$1,950 ahead of the non-farm payrolls report, said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial services firm AxiCorp. "The reason for gold not sort of firing higher right now is because the dollar is picking up steam," he added.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 1.371 million jobs in August after advancing 1.734 million in July, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday.

Limiting gold's advance, the dollar index held steady against its rivals and was on track for its best week since mid-May. Elsewhere, silver gained 0.3 per cent to US$26.72 per ounce but shed 3 per cent for the week so far. Palladium climbed 0.5 per cent to US$2,296.52. Platinum rose 0.6 per cent to US$894.30 but was on track for its worst week since mid-March, down over 4 per cent. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Family-owned companies outperform: Credit Suisse study

Throw Covid-19 to the wind

Appropriate records can help you out of a sticky situation

Tech selloff seen as removal of froth rather than a warning sign

Investing in social good finally becoming profitable

Asia-Pacific's protection gap expected to rise by 4% yearly

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 5, 2020 01:47 PM
Government & Economy

Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration is considering whether to add China's top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist...

Sep 5, 2020 01:37 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea blames officials' inaction for typhoon casualties

[SEOUL] North Korea's ruling party is calling for the punishment of officials whose failure to follow orders...

Sep 5, 2020 01:34 PM
Transport

China to roll out new supportive policies for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, official says

[TIANJIN] China will roll out a new package of policies to support hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to improve the...

Sep 5, 2020 12:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Financial advisers give women worse advice than men, study finds

[HONG KONG] Women looking to manage their investments wisely now have another thing to worry about: whether the...

Sep 5, 2020 12:12 PM
Government & Economy

Suga says consumption tax cut not an option: Mainichi

[TOKYO] Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said cutting the consumption tax isn't an option and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore tests 200,000 'higher-risk' individuals every two weeks for Covid-19: Gan Kim Yong

5,280 Singaporeans retrenched in first half of 2020: Josephine Teo

Much ado about minimum wage

CMT, CCT sweeten merger deal for unitholders

Buffett's Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo stake

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.