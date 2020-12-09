How to work, save, invest and relax in the digital age of wealth management

It is a typical weekday morning for Claire*, who turned 35 two months ago. She wakes up at 6am to prepare breakfast for her boisterous four-year-old twins. It’s usually oatmeal with fruits, or scrambled eggs with ketchup on days when she is working from home.

After the children are out of the house, she sits down to have her own breakfast: two slices of toast and black coffee.

The morning routine feels familiar, yet so surreal these days. The smart speaker is reading a piece of news about new Covid-19 vaccines. Claire, the founder of an edtech start-up, does a quick scroll through her inbox for any urgent emails before turning her attention to her investment portfolio.

At home, 7.30am

She opens the DBS iWealth app. There, data about her portfolio of stocks, bonds and foreign currency holdings is consolidated and monitored round the clock.

Not only does she get an overview of her portfolio, but she is also able to monitor the profit and loss from her investments — both actual and unrealised. She can then decide if she wants to invest further, hold or sell her holdings, taking into considerations her cash flow needs.

Claire has been eyeing a blue-chip stock whose price has fallen sharply since the start of the pandemic. The real-time streaming quotes on DBS iWealth have helped her make a number of timely transactions on the go.

She sets up a notification alert for the stock and leaves for work.

In the office, 10am

Despite her schedule becoming more hectic after returning to work in the office last week, she is still able to stay on top of all her investments.

Her calendar is packed with back-to-back meetings. In a week’s time, her team is launching a new e-learning app that helps students cultivate self-learning habits and achieve study goals through gamification.

It is a good thing she can set up alerts on the DBS iWealth app, an easy-to-use, all-in-one app that allows users to transact, research and invest in an instant. Prompt notifications on favourable exchange rates, for example, allow her to make decisions fast and trade quickly on the app.

Lau Pat Sat, 12.30pm



Instead of a grocery run during lunchtime, she meets an old friend from her school days. This friend introduced her to DBS Treasures when they celebrated Claire's birthday two months ago.

DBS Treasures offers a range of investment services like unit trusts, equities, stocks and shares, among others. But for Claire, the clincher was the world’s best mobile app for wealth management** — DBS iWealth.

DBS Treasures members have round-the-clock access to their Wealth Management Accounts through the DBS iWealth app. Since Claire downloaded it a month ago, she no longer needs to switch between apps to do day-to-day banking or to invest. All that she requires for her financial and wealth management needs are housed in one app.

With DBS Treasures, she has a world of assets at her fingertips. One new feature of DBS iWealth is letting users invest and trade globally In 12 currencies across seven global markets, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Reflections on Covid-19 and future-proofing finances

Celebrating her 35th birthday during a global pandemic has brought life priorities into sharper focus: family, friends — and planning for the future. More than ever, she recognises the importance of growing her wealth so that she can better protect her family and her five-year-old business — her husband calls it “their other baby” — from the vagaries of an increasingly unpredictable world.

The past five years have gone by in a blur. She successfully set up her own company, got married and the children came along. Her own financial planning was put on the back burner — until the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis hit and underscored the importance of planning and acting early to be prepared for uncertain times ahead.

Among other benefits of being a DBS Treasures client, she finds the customised research and market insights, and investment strategies from the Chief Investment Office particularly useful. These insights are curated based on her portfolio.

A firm believer in the power of tech, Claire has also been considering adding to her portfolio a technology fund, one of over 200 funds and unit trusts in 12 currencies that DBS Treasures offer.

With the funds categorised by asset class and geography and managed by fund managers, she keys in “technology”, and to narrow her search further, she looks for selected funds based on the chief investment officer’s (CIO) outlook. This shortlist allows her to explore the fund type that supports her investment portfolio based on her risk and reward profile.

In the office, 6pm

As the day draws to a close, Claire gets an alert that the blue-chip stock she is eyeing has settled at her ideal price. She searches for research reports on her DBS iWealth app to look for more information. Convinced that it will be a good buy, she sets up a limit order for the next day.

Evenings are reserved for the family.

*Claire is a fictional character, but her drive to reach her financial goals through wealth management is achievable with DBS Treasures. In the world of digital finance, everything you need can be in the palm of your hands — the DBS iWealth app is an all-in-one app to monitor, invest, explore and build your wealth on the go or at home.

**DBS iWealth® has won several awards, including being ranked the #1 Mobile App for Wealth Management 2020 and 2019 (Cutter Wealth Research), Wealth Management Platform of the year — 2020 (Asian Banking & Finance), Most Innovative Digital Offering 2019 (Private Banker International) and more. View the app’s list of awards.

This article is for information only and should not be relied upon as financial advice. Any views, opinions or recommendations expressed in this article does not take into account the specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Before making any decision to buy, sell or hold any investment or insurance product, you should seek advice from a financial adviser regarding its suitability. This article is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to law or regulation.