You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Investors have not been this bullish on Chinese stocks for years

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200122_SHANGHAI_4012372.jpg
Healthy inflows have helped the Shanghai Composite Index gain nearly 8% since a November low.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Shanghai

CONFIDENCE is surging through China's stock market, with traders boosting leverage and pumping in funds in ways not seen in years.

Investors have driven margin debt past the key one trillion yuan (S$197 billion) level to the highest since February 2018. Privately offered funds have boosted their stock positions to the highest since early-2015, and foreign buying has continued this month after December's record inflows. Analysts are the most bullish on large caps since late-2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Such signals follow a year in which a big early rally was halted by trade war escalations. With sentiment now reinforced by a "Phase One" trade deal and signs the economy is stabilising, there is optimism that stocks will continue their ascent after the week-long Lunar New Year break which begins on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Healthy inflows have helped the Shanghai Composite Index gain nearly 8 per cent since a November low, making it one of the best performers among global benchmarks in that time.

SEE ALSO

China's zero-waste activists fight over-consumption

"Things are all looking positive and we are quite upbeat on A-shares," said Raymond Chen, a portfolio manager with Keywise Capital Management (HK) Ltd. His fund has been at the maximum level allowed for stocks since November. "We'd advise sticking to your stock positions before the break and adding a bit more if there's a short-term pullback."

Chinese investors lifting their leverage is seen as a bullish signal, and the 1.04 trillion yuan level is only at the metric's five-year average. It's less than half the level hit at the height of the 2015 bubble, indicating there is space for leverage to grow.

With liquidity support from the People's Bank of China and government stimulus, a brighter earnings outlook is being anticipated for China-listed firms.

Net income for CSI 300 Index companies other than banks may have grown 21 per cent in 2019, helped by tax breaks, according to Alexious Lee, head of China strategy research at Jefferies Hong Kong Ltd. Meanwhile, China International Capital Corp last week raised its estimate for listed firms' 2020 profit growth to 10 per cent from 6 per cent, saying it expects a stabilising economy to help drive revenue growth.

To be sure, some large companies have recently provided guidance for last year that fell short of analysts' estimates, namely liquor producer Kweichow Moutai Co and China's largest carmaker, SAIC Motor Corp.

Domestic private fund managers boosted their stock allocations in December to an average of 81.5 per cent, according to CR Trust data tracking more than 100 privately offered funds. That's the highest level since March 2015, just before the local market boomed.

Overseas investors are pretty keen on China stocks, too. They have increased their buying via the Shanghai and Shenzhen links lately, even after snapping up a record 73 billion yuan worth in December. Daily, foreigners have purchased an average 4.5 billion yuan worth in January, which would be the highest-ever figure for a month if maintained.

That came after the value of Chinese equities owned by overseas entities surged 82 per cent last year to 2.1 trillion yuan.

"We don't see any big downside risks in January-February," said Chen Li, chief economist for Soochow Securities Co.

"The macro economy is in sound condition, Sino-American trade negotiations seem settled for now and retail and foreign investors continue to pile in. We think the market will remain active." BLOOMBERG

Wealth & Investing

Eastspring aims to double AUM by 2024

Now try slicing the stock market into equal pieces

Gold surging on big investments and speculative buying

Investment advice I wish I knew when I was 25 years old

Stewardship: How the East can meet Western standards

Growing evolution of green finance in Singapore

BREAKING

Jan 22, 2020 12:23 AM
Life & Culture

UK's Prince Harry warns photographers over paparazzi shots

[LONDON] Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have issued a warning over harassment by paparazzi photographers...

Jan 22, 2020 12:09 AM
Transport

GM's Cruise to unveil first car built to operate with no driver

[SOUTHFIELD] Cruise, the autonomous-car startup majority owned by General Motors, will show its first vehicle...

Jan 21, 2020 11:53 PM
Consumer

KFC apologises for 'sexist' Australian ad

[SYDNEY] KFC on Tuesday apologised for an advertisement in Australia that shows two boys ogling a woman's breasts,...

Jan 21, 2020 11:42 PM
Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings CSO, COO depart over 'divergent opinions'

THE Place Holdings on Tuesday said Leow Soon Guan has ceased to be the chief strategy officer (CSO) of the company,...

Jan 21, 2020 11:36 PM
Consumer

Disney+ to launch in UK, Western Europe earlier than planned

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it had moved up the launch of its video streaming service, Disney+, by a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly