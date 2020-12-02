Loose monetary policy makes outlook murky

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
COVID-19 will change society, business and the global economic order in many ways. What was unusual about this recession was that it was not triggered by economic or market factors such as interest rate hikes or property bubbles bursting, but by government policies to restrict economic activity...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes