Money FM podcast: Singapore’s reopening, new legal developments and REITs

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

22:22 min

Synopsis: As circuit breaker easing begins and the economy slowly re-opens, which REITs could be better investments? Host Michelle Martin speaks to Gabriel Yap, chairman of GCP Global to discuss. 

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg 

