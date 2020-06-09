You are here
Money FM podcast: Singapore’s reopening, new legal developments and REITs
Your Money with Michelle Martin
22:22 min
Synopsis: As circuit breaker easing begins and the economy slowly re-opens, which REITs could be better investments? Host Michelle Martin speaks to Gabriel Yap, chairman of GCP Global to discuss.
