Money FM podcast: Investing guru Jim Rogers on China wine, Asian aviation, airports and the global economy
Your Money with Michelle Martin
12:48 min
Synopsis: Jim Rogers shares his read on the markets and what's been on his shopping list in a conversation with Michelle Martin.
