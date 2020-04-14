You are here

Money FM podcast: Investing guru Jim Rogers on China wine, Asian aviation, airports and the global economy

Tue, Apr 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

12:48 min

Synopsis: Jim Rogers shares his read on the markets and what's been on his shopping list in a conversation with Michelle Martin.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Money FM podcast: Google News Lab

