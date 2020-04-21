You are here

Money FM podcast: REITs to look out for

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_kenny.jpg

Your Money with Michelle Martin

19:15 min

Synopsis: How has the Reit index been doing? In a time of economic volatility, investors are looking for sweet spots that remain in the market. Michelle Martin speaks to Kenny Loh, senior consultant and REITs specialist of Singapore's top independent financial advisor to discuss resilient sectors, bargains in the market and REITs that are portfolio-worthy.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Do Reit managers have as much stake as unitholders?

