Money FM podcast: REITs to look out for

Your Money with Michelle Martin

19:15 min

Synopsis: How has the Reit index been doing? In a time of economic volatility, investors are looking for sweet spots that remain in the market. Michelle Martin speaks to Kenny Loh, senior consultant and REITs specialist of Singapore's top independent financial advisor to discuss resilient sectors, bargains in the market and REITs that are portfolio-worthy.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg