Money FM podcast: The good, the bad, the ugly of S-REITs

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Your Money with Michelle Martin

25:37 min

Synopsis: Which RETS are rising stars and how does a seasoned investor spot trouble or opportunity ahead for REITS? Host Michelle Martin speaks with Gabriel Yap, chairman of GCP Global to break down the S-REIT index. He also shares his thoughts on what investors need to know about building their wealth as we transition to opening economies.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

