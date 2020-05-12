You are here
Money FM podcast: The good, the bad, the ugly of S-REITs
Your Money with Michelle Martin
25:37 min
Synopsis: Which RETS are rising stars and how does a seasoned investor spot trouble or opportunity ahead for REITS? Host Michelle Martin speaks with Gabriel Yap, chairman of GCP Global to break down the S-REIT index. He also shares his thoughts on what investors need to know about building their wealth as we transition to opening economies.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
