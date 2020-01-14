You are here

Money FM podcast: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_Terence.png

Money FM podcast: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know

Money and Me: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know

25:31 min

Synopsis: Jumpstart your trading journey with insider Terence Tan from IG Asia, sharing why and exactly how you can understand the psychological "tells" of the market with this one technique.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

