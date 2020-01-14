You are here
Money FM podcast: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know
Money FM podcast: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know
Money and Me: The No 1 technique traders use that you need to know
25:31 min
Synopsis: Jumpstart your trading journey with insider Terence Tan from IG Asia, sharing why and exactly how you can understand the psychological "tells" of the market with this one technique.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt