Money FM podcast: V for S-REITs

Your Money with Michelle Martin

15:36 min

Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor about the fluctuations in the S-REIT index to date, optimism in industrial and hospitality REITs, and the data REIT space.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

https://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt