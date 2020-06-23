You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Money FM podcast: V for S-REITs

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 5:50 AM

YM_KennyLoh.jpg

Your Money with Michelle Martin

15:36 min

Synopsis: Host Michelle Martin speaks to Kenny Loh, REIT specialist and independent financial advisor about the fluctuations in the S-REIT index to date, optimism in industrial and hospitality REITs, and the data REIT space.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: A special interview with Mayor of Central Singapore District Denise Phua

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3rQQvVcJcgLKCaoAFmcnFE?si=GIoqWF5CRd-UyfreiSnPUg

Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
https://bt.sg/moneyhacks
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Money Hacks: Why insurance is good risk management during uncertain times (Ep 74)

Will Phase Two of reopening spur recovery for shops, restaurants and Reits?

Singapore retail investors' trust in financial institutions falls

Where do investors go in an income drought?

Things may appear changed forever but the old ways usually return quickly

Safeguarding investor outcomes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

EU presses China over trade, warns on Hong Kong law

[BRUSSELS] The European Union told China on Monday to make good on a promise to open up its economy and warned of "...

Jun 23, 2020 12:17 AM
Government & Economy

Religious events helping to spread coronavirus, WHO says

[GENEVA] Many countries that have been successful in tackling the novel coronavirus are seeing an increase in cases...

Jun 23, 2020 12:06 AM
Banking & Finance

US Supreme Court sets limits on SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Monday placed limits on the Securities and Exchange Commission's practice of...

Jun 22, 2020 11:58 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales drop 9.7% in May

[WASHINGTON] Battered by the coronavirus, US existing home sales posted their third straight monthly decline in May...

Jun 22, 2020 11:39 PM
Technology

Need for speed: Japan supercomputer is world's fastest

[TOKYO] Japan's Fugaku supercomputer, built with government backing and used in the fight against coronavirus, is...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.