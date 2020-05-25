You are here

Money Hacks: Passive vs active investing - debunking misconceptions (Ep 73)

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus

Money Hacks Ep 72: Passive vs active investing - debunking misconceptions 

12:59 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this episode, we talk about passive and active investing, ETFs and unit trusts. Why should the average investor care about the differences?

Money Hacks: How to invest in Reits through robo-advisors like Syfe (Ep 71)

Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus, the only digital investment adviser that now has a CPF investment option, as he explains the following points:

1. Understand why you have a historically proven 17% chance of "beating the market" over a 15-year period even as a professional or "active" investor (2:30)

2. What is the difference between active and passive investing? (5:53)

3. Understand the differences between cash, high-quality government debt like Singapore Savings Bonds, corporate bonds and equities (6:21)

4. How digital investment advisers can help you with lower costs and passive investing coupled with strategic asset allocation (9:40)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

