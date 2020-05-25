Money Hacks: Passive vs active investing - debunking misconceptions (Ep 73)

Money Hacks Ep 72: Passive vs active investing - debunking misconceptions

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this episode, we talk about passive and active investing, ETFs and unit trusts. Why should the average investor care about the differences?

Host Chris Lim speaks remotely with Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus, the only digital investment adviser that now has a CPF investment option, as he explains the following points:

1. Understand why you have a historically proven 17% chance of "beating the market" over a 15-year period even as a professional or "active" investor (2:30)

2. What is the difference between active and passive investing? (5:53)

3. Understand the differences between cash, high-quality government debt like Singapore Savings Bonds, corporate bonds and equities (6:21)

4. How digital investment advisers can help you with lower costs and passive investing coupled with strategic asset allocation (9:40)

