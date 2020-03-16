Money Hacks podcast: How can AI and Big Data help investors? (Ep 67)

Money Hacks Ep 67: How can AI and Big Data help investors?

9:06 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this week's episode, we talk about AI and Big Data and how they can help investors. Adam Reynolds, CEO Asia Pacific, Saxo Markets, tells us more.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

1. What's the state-of-the-art now in terms of AI and Big Data for investors? (0:46)

2. How accurate are the AI recommendations? (2:06)

3. A beginner's guide to using AI for investing (4:45)

4. How comfortable should investors be with trusting the AI? (6:13)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Money Hacks podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: http://bt.sg/oeGN

Apple Podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeXe

Google podcasts: http://bt.sg/oeGd

Playlist: http://bt.sg/btpodcasts

Website: http://bt.sg/moneyhacks

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra: https://str.sg/Jw5T