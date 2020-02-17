You are here

Money Hacks podcast: The basics of loyalty programmes (Ep 65)

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks Ep 65: The basics of loyalty programmes

9:38 min

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down actionable financial tips.

In this week's episode, we talk about loyalty programmes, what they are and how they can work for the investor. Adam Reynolds, CEO Asia Pacific, Saxo Capital Markets, tells us more about Saxo Rewards.

1. Should investors even care about loyalty programmes? (1:09)

2. How common are loyalty programmes in the online brokerage industry? (1:56)

3. Does Saxo expect other brokerages to launch competing loyalty programmes? (6:07)

4. Is there a systematic way of racking up rewards points? (7:03)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Lee Kim Siang

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

