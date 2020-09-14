You are here

Money Hacks: Safety and adequate returns make good investment fundamentals (Ep 80)

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Money Hacks Ep74.jpg

10:52 min

Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.

This episode is aimed at how to separate proper investment basics from pure speculative behaviour, even during this extended Covid crisis.

Chris Lim hosts SingSaver's founder and country manager Rohith Murthy.

They discuss the following points:

1. Why safety and adequate returns make good investment fundamentals (1:45)

2. What are the differences between a proper investor and speculator? (2:35)

3. Ask what type of investor you are: Passive or active? (3:09)

4. Key fundamental: The stock market is not the economy (5:08)

5. Why a cash cushion is advisable during an unprecedented crisis (8:05)

Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

