Money Hacks: Safety and adequate returns make good investment fundamentals (Ep 80)
10:52 min
Synopsis: Updated fortnightly on Mondays, The Business Times breaks down useful financial tips.
This episode is aimed at how to separate proper investment basics from pure speculative behaviour, even during this extended Covid crisis.
Chris Lim hosts SingSaver's founder and country manager Rohith Murthy.
They discuss the following points:
1. Why safety and adequate returns make good investment fundamentals (1:45)
2. What are the differences between a proper investor and speculator? (2:35)
3. Ask what type of investor you are: Passive or active? (3:09)
4. Key fundamental: The stock market is not the economy (5:08)
5. Why a cash cushion is advisable during an unprecedented crisis (8:05)
Produced by: Chris Lim and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.
