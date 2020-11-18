You are here

INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

Non-traditional Reits - more than meets the eye

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20201118_SEOW_4330857.jpg
On the surface, investors may not be overly concerned about the differences between traditional and non-traditional Reits, especially if the Reit continues to deliver sustainable and stable income.
BT FILE PHOTO

REITS are investment vehicles that invest in a portfolio of income-generating real estate assets and are attractive to investors seeking a passive and stable income stream. Traditional Reits typically hold retail, office and industrial assets that have a long track record of an active secondary...

