You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing

Oil set for third weekly gain as market rebalances

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

OIL is heading for a third weekly gain on signs the market is slowly rebalancing as major producers cut supply and consumption recovers after a historic collapse in demand due to the coronavirus.

Futures in New York are up 13 per cent this week after closing above US$27 a barrel on Thursday for the first time in over a month. China's industrial output increased in April for the first time since the outbreak, signalling economic recovery aided by government stimulus efforts.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has slashed supply to its customers in the US, Europe and Asia as Opec and its allies reduce production by almost 10 million barrels a day.

Oil is still down more than 50 per cent this year after a rout that pushed prices below zero and the road back to pre-virus levels of demand looks long and uncertain.

SEE ALSO

Oil rises 5% in second weekly gain on output cuts, demand hopes

Opec this week presented a bleak assessment of crude markets for the second quarter and the US Federal Reserve warned of a lasting downturn, but efforts to rebalance the market appear to be working.

The outlook for global oil markets has "improved somewhat," according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and BP Plc see gasoline use rising. Opec+ has cut daily exports by almost 6 million barrels during the first 14 days of this month, according to Petro-Logistics.

Industrial output in China rose 3.9 per cent from a year earlier, reversing a drop of 1.1 per cent in March, data showed on Friday.

Global oil production is on track for a historic decline this month to the lowest level in nine years, according to a monthly report from the IEA on Thursday.

The agency boosted its 2020 demand estimate by 700,000 barrels a day, but it still remains set for an annual plunge of 8.6 million a day, or about 9 per cent. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Asia bonds to steal the show as region gets back to business

Thinking scientifically in a 'post-truth' world

Nine policy taboos overturned by Covid-19

Gold breaks out on rising tensions and increasing unemployment

Have we already seen the peak in global oil consumption?

What Covid-19 hasn't changed

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 05:50 AM
Brunch

Have property cooling measures lost their punch?

OVER the past 25 years, Singapore has had at least 10 sets of property cooling measures. These interventions were...

May 15, 2020 11:39 PM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q2 losses widen to S$2.4 million

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage group No Signboard Holdings saw losses balloon in the second quarter, which it...

May 15, 2020 11:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Eagle Hospitality Trust review turns up 'prejudicial' interested-person transactions

EMBATTLED Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) has uncovered fresh sets of interested-person transactions that the audit...

May 15, 2020 11:00 PM
Life & Culture

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

[NEW YORK] The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the...

May 15, 2020 10:39 PM
Government & Economy

Richest Brits lose about US$1b each on average this year

[LONDON] The 15 wealthiest Britons - from chemicals entrepreneur Jim Ratcliffe to jeweler Laurence Graff - have lost...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.