You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
SUBSCRIBERS
GROWING WEALTH FOR RETIREMENT

Planning for retirement in the new normal

The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of preparing early for our golden years.
Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:50 AM
kellyng@sph.com.sg@KellyNgBT

BT_20210128_KNCITI28XXZF_4423740.jpg
The panel discussion on Jan 21, 2021 is titled "Growing Wealth Towards Retirement in the New Normal", and is organised by Citi and AIA. It is livestreamed from Citi Wealth Hub.
BT PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

BT_20210128_KNCITI28XXZF_4423740.jpg
"What worries me, as far as retirement is concerned, is what happens if I need to be hospitalised for a prolonged period. And it doesn't stop there - we also have to look at post-hospitalisation, long-term care." - Citi Singapore's bancassurance head Derrick Khoo.

BT_20210128_KNCITI28XXZF_4423740.jpg
"Last year, when Covid-19 first started to hit, I really felt it because a lot of my work involves very large groups. So I saw that disappear. My sources of income were limited as well. (So) I am glad that I started planning for retirement early." - Media personality Diana Ser.

BT_20210128_KNCITI28XXZF_4423740.jpg
"I think the important thing (now) is to have a plan. It's a small noodle stall, it can't generate much revenue, but there are plans to grow. So that is what we are working on right now." - Entrepreneur chef Pang Kok Keong.

THE long-drawn coronavirus pandemic may have put a squeeze on retirement hopes for some, but for many among us, it has also underscored the importance of preparing early for our golden years - especially because there are unforeseen events that can throw a wrench in the works.

Starting...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

Singapore investment sales poised for robust recovery in 2021

Shophouse investment sales in Singapore a bright spot in virus-ravaged 2020: Colliers

CapitaLand's pursuit of heft and diversity is not working; it's time to separate growth from value

Asia has many faces; businesses will have to adapt

What Biden's Asia pivot signals

Blackrock urges firms to prep for net-zero transition

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 12:28 AM
Consumer

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

[DHAKA] Bangladesh's huge export-oriented readymade garment industry is fighting for its survival after fresh...

Jan 28, 2021 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

[BEIJING] China's banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday said it would strengthen supervision over financial...

Jan 28, 2021 12:18 AM
Technology

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

[LONDON] International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme...

Jan 27, 2021 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

[WASHINGTON] The ongoing struggles of the aviation sector held back US durable goods orders at the end of 2020, but...

Jan 27, 2021 11:41 PM
Transport

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

[CHICAGO] Boeing pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner and said it would absorb a US$6.5 billion pretax charge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for