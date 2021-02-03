 SGD bond market rises to challenges in 2021, Wealth & Investing - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Wealth & Investing
SUBSCRIBERS
INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

SGD bond market rises to challenges in 2021

In a near zero rate environment, yield-starved investors are pushed further into the risk spectrum. Is there a better way out?
Wed, Feb 03, 2021 - 5:50 AM

OUR concerns in early 2020 were trivial compared to what actually unfolded during the year. The outbreak of Covid-19 brought immense challenges to public health, livelihoods and economies globally. The impact will linger in 2021, with growth in the first half likely to remain dampened. We expect...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Wealth & Investing

The game stops here

Year of the Ox: A year of renewal

How to invest in a world of negative real interest rates

S-E Asia private equity market set for growth but exits challenging

BT Money Hacks: Outlook for 2021 and key investment themes to act on (Ep 89)

GameStop: The revenge of retail investors

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 3, 2021 06:00 AM
Garage

Equity management platform Qapita bags funding from East Ventures

SINGAPORE-BASED Qapita, a fintech startup that provides software to manage a company's equity, has secured an...

Feb 3, 2021 12:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

[LONDON] BP on Tuesday reported its first loss in at least a decade, taking a US$5.7 billion loss for the year...

Feb 3, 2021 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

[WASHINGTON] US impeachment managers denounced Donald Trump's alleged incitement of insurrection as "a betrayal of...

Feb 2, 2021 11:55 PM
Transport

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

[CHICAGO] Harley-Davidson on Tuesday unveiled a five-year turnaround plan to target low double-digit earnings growth...

Feb 2, 2021 11:50 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street continued its rebound on Tuesday following a chaotic week that pitched individual investors...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BP reports US$5.7b annual loss, its first in a decade

Trump accused of 'grievous betrayal' in impeachment trial brief

Harley unveils turnaround plan after swinging to quarterly loss

US: Stocks open higher after GameStop fever breaks

Uber to buy alcohol delivery startup Drizly for US$1.1b

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for