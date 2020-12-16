Singapore funds market downgraded for lack of disclosure

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Singapore funds market has been downgraded by Morningstar from "average" to "below average" for its lack of full disclosure of portfolio holdings and the absence of disclosure of portfolio managers' names.
Morningstar, however, said Singapore funds have improved in some respects, such...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes