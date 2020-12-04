The case for stronger corporate governance in Asia

Few will disagree that 2020 has been a challenging year – the COVID-19 pandemic that has the world in a chokehold increased uncertainty and volatility for global markets, including Asian credits.

Although the pandemic has challenged companies worldwide, Asian credit markets have offered resilient risk-adjusted returns. In this challenging market environment, credit selection and active portfolio management will remain paramount, as regional credit rating downgrades and defaults are likely to see a gradual increase in the near-term.

A keen focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, particularly the ‘governance’ factor, will also be critical for investors to consider.

ESG opportunities continue to see a potential upside

ESG investing strategies – which address issues ranging from climate change to ageing populations and corporate governance – have remained resilient in difficult conditions.

Over the first nine months of 2020, when markets and economies were reeling from the impact of the pandemic, many ESG portfolios outperformed their traditional counterparts. Similarly, since July 2012, sustainable Asian bonds have achieved returns similar to their traditional peers but display less than half of carbon intensity, as measured in emissions (tons CO2e) per $M of sales, according to data from JPMorgan Credit Indexes.

ESG opportunities also continue to draw record investor inflows – cumulative global issuance of green bonds crossed the US$1 trillion mark in September – as such assets have proved they can offer comparable or better risk-adjusted returns than conventional securities.

Taking a differentiated approach

Given the environment of rising idiosyncratic credit risks, issuer or corporate selection and governance considerations have become increasingly paramount. To fully extract value, incorporating a robust ESG analysis — particularly the “G” factor in Asia — will be increasingly integral in this difficult climate. More than just identifying the right credits, it’s also about knowing which propositions to avoid.

Murray Collis, Deputy CIO for Asia ex-Japan Fixed Income, who manages the newly-launched Manulife Global Fund – Sustainable Asia Bond Fund said, “Manulife Investment Management’s unique investment management approach is designed to achieve this, driven by the experience and expertise of our team, and a commitment — as active managers — to seek opportunities and generate long term value for investors.”

This is complemented by a rigorous investment process, proprietary research analysis, sound risk management, and a strong focus on corporate governance.

So far, Manulife Investment Management’s formula has resulted in an impressive track record — it has avoided all 61 fallen angels in the Asia-Pacific region since 2008 and has not registered a single default in its pan-Asia fixed income portfolio for the last 12 years (see chart 1).

Chart 1: Manulife Investment Management’s stringent credit selection has avoided all fallen angels in APAC (2008-2020)

Source: Manulife Investment Management, Standard and Poor’s, Moody’s, JPMorgan Asia Credit Index (JACI), 30 June 2020. Fallen angels are defined as when S&P or Moody’s downgrades the credit rating of the issuer to non-investment grade. The definition of investment grade bonds might differ for each bond mandate, depending on the specific investment guidelines.

The Manulife Investment Management way

Its proprietary methodology incorporates a blend of art and science in credit assessment techniques, and is driven by several factors.

First, there is robust, round-the-clock open communication and collaboration between Manulife Investment Management’s 23-strong Asian credit research team — which has an extensive on-the-ground network — and its local offices/research desks. This enhances the exchange of ideas and allows for cross-referencing in the credit evaluation process.

In addition, it has a taskforce which aims to execute on and track progress in ESG integration in its Asian Fixed Income portfolios. This collaboration between the Asian credit research team and ESG analysts allows for a joint review of material E/S/G factors, critical in sieving out good from the bad. A full picture is then pieced together, which results in a well-rounded investment decision.

What’s more, investment decisions are guided by its comprehensive in-house credit rating procedures, led by the Manulife Asia Credit Committee comprising a group of senior fixed-income professionals across Asia and chaired by the Head of Asian Credit.

Unlike most credit research reporting structures, its analysts report to the Head of Credit rather than Portfolio Managers, who may have considerable influence over which names to include in a portfolio. This ensures that a fully independent analysis is carried out.



Murray Collis added, “A two-pronged strategy is also instrumental in Manulife Investment Management’s success.” This process is differentiated by the adoption of holistic research methodology, which taps not only information and/or data from management of the issuer, but also relies on external due diligence efforts and proprietary information from a range of independent, on-the-ground sources.

This, in turn, is complemented by a bespoke analytical framework and tools; Manulife Investment Management’s Asian Credit ESG Scorecard categorises each ESG factor into intensity rankings based on various qualitative attributes, with the greatest emphasis placed on ‘G’, or governance issues.

This incorporates an approve-and-reject system to help the team steer clear of specific names, regardless of their price and yield. Next, its ESG Materiality Map, developed across different industries, supports calibration of these internal risk intensity rankings.

Emphasising the ‘G’ in ESG

Governance risks exist in every credit market – whether developed or emerging. But why are governance factors more imperative in Asia compared to other regions?

One factor could be that Asian businesses and conglomerates, which tend to be family-owned, may lack tight or formal governance structures. This means existing corporate governance structures and published financial statements may not tell the full story.

Related party transactions among Asian corporations could also have something to do with it. Hidden relationships exist in publicly owned family entities, and are complicated by differing accounting and disclosure standards. These related parties and their transactions can form a complex web, and need to be scrutinised for the potential credit risks they may pose.

Such credit risks may manifest in the following ways: “loans” disbursed by the parent to the subsidiary, intra-group purchases of products and inventory, share pledges by the parent company to secure funding, or the presence of key companies in the corporation that are unlisted with no public reporting requirements.

Cognisant of such governance issues, Manulife Investment Management’s approach involves a deep, multi-faceted due diligence process, local reach and insight. This enables its team not only to make quantitative assessments, but also to focus on qualitative analysis, both of which are critical to obtaining a complete risk picture for the asset selection process.

ESG to drive credit assessment

As Asian markets mature, investors will increasingly place the spotlight on ESG matters. In Asia, all eyes are on ‘G’, or governance, as corporations grapple with escalating economic challenges. As an example, Manulife Investment Management is currently rejecting 10% of Chinese credit issuers under its coverage, primarily due to governance concerns. Pressure from investors to heighten governance standards and transparency will only increase.

Additionally, with geopolitics playing a more significant role in determining market movements, there will be increasing focus on the role of ESG, especially as the US blacklists overseas companies that are deemed non-compliant with US regulations. Businesses with weak ESG profiles could then be seen as vulnerable and open to political exploitation.

Without a doubt, ESG will play an important role in driving the assessment of credit quality going forward. Manulife Investment Management is well-placed to help investors navigate and add value in these unprecedented times.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

