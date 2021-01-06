You are here

SUBSCRIBERS
INSIGHTS FROM CFA SOCIETY SINGAPORE

The ESG performance paradox

ESG is such a broad concept that it risks becoming an excuse for fund managers to underperform their benchmarks while also charging higher fees
Wed, Jan 06, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210106_ESG_4394272.jpg
For most of the last decade, ESG became nearly synonymous with combating climate change and measuring carbon footprints.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

THE United States Department of Labor's (DOL) recent actions have cast a spotlight on the curious logic underpinning the case for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing.

More than 8,700 commenters wrote in July 2020 largely to condemn a new rule proposed by the DOL that...

