Tilting towards value equities in 2021

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WE maintain a bullish outlook for global equities in general for 2021. However, we are switching our bias from a preference for the so-called Quality and Growth stocks to an increasingly optimistic outlook for Value equities.
At a high level, Growth stocks are companies with a high...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes