Track record matters, so does performance presentation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
"Track record," remarked one participant when asked how they would choose a robo-advisory platform. The other participants of a CFA Society Singapore focus group discussion on trust levels concurred. For the other retail investors who were not comfortable with the use of artificial intelligence...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes