GOLD REPORT

Without a stimulus uplift ahead of Nov 3, gold prices drift down on a stronger dollar

A weekly market summary for gold, Oct 26-30
Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

GOLD prices were softer throughout the week due to a lack of progress in US pandemic stimulus talks. Meanwhile, the dollar firmed.

In Europe this week, Germany, France and Spain reinstated lock-downs or re-imposed restrictions on movement as coronavirus cases surged. The European Central Bank was due to meet to review its policy this week. Gold investors were, however, disappointed when the ECB left its policy unchanged and did not announce any new support. It did, however, drop hints of further easing at its December meeting. The euro weakened, the dollar rallied and this sparked long liquidation in gold futures.

In the US, although polls are showing a lead for Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of US President Donald Trump nationally, the competition is tighter in swing states. The prospect of a disputed election without a clear winner has also been pressuring gold.

Technical Analysis for Comex December Gold Futures (GCZ20)

Trading for the week had been lacklustre, with most short-term technical indicators on the daily charts for gold painting a slowly deteriorating technical picture. Without a supportive market moving event, gold prices have been drifting downwards throughout the week. The 14-day RSI has a downward sloping trajectory that is, however, not steep. Medium-term indicators such as the MACD that have recovered somewhat earlier in the week have reversed and are hinting bearish.

Major support for the GC Dec contract lies at the low of US$1,850 and then US$1,800. Resistance is at US$1,914 followed by US$1,940, then the US$2,000 psychological level lies ahead.

Market assessment: Remains a matter of some conjecture ahead of the US elections

The question on investors' minds is whose victory is more favourable to gold prices. The gold market is expecting a larger fiscal stimulus relief package post elections. The concern had been the size and timing of the fiscal relief. The risk facing the gold market is a strongly disputed elections results without a clear outcome.

A Trump win would not excite gold as much as a Biden victory. With a Trump win, gold would react positively but the jump in gold prices may not be pronounced as negotiations for a relief package may be remain mired in the Senate.

A Joe Biden victory would a greater positive factor for the gold market. There would be disputes and legal battles creating a lot of uncertainty, which would favour gold as a safe haven. A Democrat win would most likely see the new president supporting a much larger fiscal stimulus, which would be supportive of gold prices.

The key drivers of gold - real interest rates and the dollar - are expected to remain soft without concrete economic progress worldwide. The investment money would still be in gold in the long term. Yet there is there is the deteriorating short-term technical picture and lack of actual current monetary stimulus to boost precious metals prices.

  • The writer is senior manager, commodities, Phillip Futures

