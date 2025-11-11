Diversification for all seasons

The search is on for assets that promise low or negative correlations to public markets, and can help reduce portfolio risk while offering the potential for higher returns. IMAGE: PIXABAY

IN the aftermath of 2022 when stocks and bonds fell at the same time, the search has intensified for uncorrelated assets that can help to buttress the classic 60/40 balanced portfolio (60 per cent stocks, 40 per cent bonds).

Today, assets that hold out the promise of low or negative correlations with public stocks and bonds include real assets such as real estate and infrastructure, gold and private markets such as private equity and debt.

Such assets, said Eugene Puar, Standard Chartered head of wealth solutions (Singapore, Asean and South Asia), “can help reduce overall portfolio risk while offering the potential for higher returns”. He added: “Some alternatives also provide a natural hedge against inflation, generating cash flows that adjust with rising prices. Beyond financial benefits, they offer access to unique opportunities that are not available through traditional equities and bonds.”

He added: “Allocations to alternatives, private markets, and gold provide a more robust foundation, enhancing resilience, growth potential, and protection against risks not addressed by equities and bonds alone.”

Apart from lower correlations with public markets, there are other compelling reasons to consider the addition of alternatives.

First, bonds have become more volatile since 2022 and are a “less dependable source of return”, wrote Remi Olu-Pitan, Schroders head of multi-asset growth and income in an article.

Second, there has been a surge of capital into private markets, reducing the incentive for companies to go public. In the US there were more than 6,500 publicly traded companies in 1997; this has decreased to 4,700 today. This trend is mirrored in London and Germany. The median age at which private companies go public has extended from 6.9 years a decade ago to 10.7 years today. Meanwhile, Bain expects private market assets to grow at twice the rate of public markets to reach US$60 trillion to 65 trillion by 2032.

This suggests that the opportunities available to retail investors in public equities is narrowing. As they have limited access to private markets, they miss out on an important source of growth and returns. Morningstar finds that the number of non-public unicorns, defined as companies with US$1 billion in valuation, has burgeoned. There are more than 1,300 unicorns globally with a combined valuation of US$4.5 trillion.

Blackrock chairman Larry Fink asserted in his 2025 letter to shareholders that the future standard portfolio may look more like 50/30/20 – 50 per cent stocks, 30 per cent bonds and 20 per cent private assets such as real estate, infrastructure, and private credit.

Here are some assets that are increasingly seen to help diversify portfolios and enhance returns.