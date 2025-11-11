Diversification for all seasons
IN the aftermath of 2022 when stocks and bonds fell at the same time, the search has intensified for uncorrelated assets that can help to buttress the classic 60/40 balanced portfolio (60 per cent stocks, 40 per cent bonds).
Today, assets that hold out the promise of low or negative correlations with public stocks and bonds include real assets such as real estate and infrastructure, gold and private markets such as private equity and debt.
Such assets, said Eugene Puar, Standard Chartered head of wealth solutions (Singapore, Asean and South Asia), “can help reduce overall portfolio risk while offering the potential for higher returns”. He added: “Some alternatives also provide a natural hedge against inflation, generating cash flows that adjust with rising prices. Beyond financial benefits, they offer access to unique opportunities that are not available through traditional equities and bonds.”
He added: “Allocations to alternatives, private markets, and gold provide a more robust foundation, enhancing resilience, growth potential, and protection against risks not addressed by equities and bonds alone.”
Apart from lower correlations with public markets, there are other compelling reasons to consider the addition of alternatives.
First, bonds have become more volatile since 2022 and are a “less dependable source of return”, wrote Remi Olu-Pitan, Schroders head of multi-asset growth and income in an article.
Second, there has been a surge of capital into private markets, reducing the incentive for companies to go public. In the US there were more than 6,500 publicly traded companies in 1997; this has decreased to 4,700 today. This trend is mirrored in London and Germany. The median age at which private companies go public has extended from 6.9 years a decade ago to 10.7 years today. Meanwhile, Bain expects private market assets to grow at twice the rate of public markets to reach US$60 trillion to 65 trillion by 2032.
This suggests that the opportunities available to retail investors in public equities is narrowing. As they have limited access to private markets, they miss out on an important source of growth and returns. Morningstar finds that the number of non-public unicorns, defined as companies with US$1 billion in valuation, has burgeoned. There are more than 1,300 unicorns globally with a combined valuation of US$4.5 trillion.
Blackrock chairman Larry Fink asserted in his 2025 letter to shareholders that the future standard portfolio may look more like 50/30/20 – 50 per cent stocks, 30 per cent bonds and 20 per cent private assets such as real estate, infrastructure, and private credit.
Here are some assets that are increasingly seen to help diversify portfolios and enhance returns.
- Private equity. PE invests in unlisted companies in various industries. PE fund managers (called general partners) typically seek to add value to their portfolio companies through operational improvements or financial restructuring, among others, with the eventual goal of an exit that achieves a multiple of invested capital. Exit opportunities may be via an initial public offer, among other avenues. Historically, PE has generated higher rates of return than public equities, thanks to an illiquidity premium.
- Private credit. This is another growing segment of private markets. Traditionally the area of focus has been direct lending as regulation and risk aversion caused banks to retreat from financing companies. But private credit has also expanded into areas such as asset-backed and infrastructure finance. For investors, private credit may offer an attractive yield, relative to government and high-yield debt.
- Gold. Market volatility has burnished the view of gold as an important diversifier in portfolio. Puar said: “Gold continues to hold strategic importance. Its low correlation with traditional assets makes it an effective diversifier, while its historical role as a safe haven can help preserve wealth during periods of market stress.” Over the past 12 months, gold has surged, underpinned by continued central bank buying, uncertainty over fiat currency and portfolio diversification needs.
- Real estate and infrastructure. Real estate is fairly accessible due to the many real estate investment trusts listed on SGX. Private infrastructure investment is an opportunity to invest in the building blocks of economies; it steps into the gap created by shortfalls in public financing. Depending on the type of infrastructure, investors benefit from a steady yield arising from long-term contracts, that may also serve as an inflation hedge.
