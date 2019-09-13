You are here

A look at US Reits in Singapore

Fri, Sep 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

THIS year alone, three US property trusts have listed on the Singapore Exchange, offering access to America's real estate markets - the world's biggest - to the Singapore investor. Billed by some analysts as high-yielding, such real estate investment trusts are still a relatively new asset class here. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we take a closer look at their prospects and performance.

UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh says his job has made him one of the best connected persons in Asia. He pulls no punches about life at the helm of the wealth management business, in The Raffles Conversation.

Passive investing has gained so much in momentum and audience that in August, for the very first time, assets in US index-based equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) topped those in active stock funds. What does the popularity of such passive funds do to the markets? Value Insight explores.

From a modest, patchy start, the green bond market has chalked up tremendous success, hitting an expected US$250 billion of green issuance in 2019. CFA Singapore Insights points to three key factors which will drive further expansion of green finance in the region.

Market voices on:

Does bribery have a role in today's business? Management Unleashed tackles a controversial issue.

Olympic gold medal? Done that. Round of golf? Joseph Schooling, guest star of Team Hugo Boss at the BT Corporate Golf League, nails his long drives and birdies like the true champ that he is. Our Finish Line columnist tries to keep up.

Fast cars should have two doors, and very fast cars should rattle the fillings from your teeth. But the Audi RS5 Sportback defies both ideas, as The Steering Column discovers during a wild weekend in one.

And on our Health page, why age-related hearing loss has wider ramifications and requires a focused approach.

