You are here

Home > Weekend

A revolution in retail

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190208_MLWEEKEND8_3689919.jpg

GOING omni-channel is a given for retailers today, as they compete to reach and retain customers both online and off. What's more challenging - and potentially transformative - is the strategy now known as New Retail. Online brands are moving in on the physical retail space, into tech-enabled, data-heavy stores.

In Brunch, BT speaks to brands that started out in e-commerce but are now taking this route. Could their tech revolution drive a reversal of retail's fortunes? In The Business Times Weekend this Saturday.

The Raffles Conversation this week is with Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri, a man on a mission to steer the iconic company back to its former glory.

In spite of our best judgements, randomness occurs widely in equities, resulting in slings and arrows of outrageous fortune that are totally unexpected. Value Insight looks at a case of a company whose stock performed seemingly erratically, proving why diversification is crucial.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

When it's the wider market ups and downs that affect your portfolio, CFA Singapore Insights explains why such movements are really noise, and why investors should always rebalance.

Poor service isn't just disappointing for customers, it can hurt the bottom line when sales suffer as a result. Our columnist gets on the Saturday Soapbox to tell why those in the service trade need to sit up and pay attention.

And in The Finish Line, we catch up with Ritual CEO Brad Robinson, who is busy overseeing the Singapore-based boutique gym's expansion in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil and more.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
4 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BT_20190208_CCEF8__3689867.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Entrepreneur First steps up effort to tap Asia's pool of deep-tech talent

Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost fined S$100,000 for failing delivery standards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening