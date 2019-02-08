A revolution in retail

GOING omni-channel is a given for retailers today, as they compete to reach and retain customers both online and off. What's more challenging - and potentially transformative - is the strategy now known as New Retail. Online brands are moving in on the physical retail space, into tech-enabled, data-heavy stores.

In Brunch, BT speaks to brands that started out in e-commerce but are now taking this route. Could their tech revolution drive a reversal of retail's fortunes? In The Business Times Weekend this Saturday.

The Raffles Conversation this week is with Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri, a man on a mission to steer the iconic company back to its former glory.

In spite of our best judgements, randomness occurs widely in equities, resulting in slings and arrows of outrageous fortune that are totally unexpected. Value Insight looks at a case of a company whose stock performed seemingly erratically, proving why diversification is crucial.

When it's the wider market ups and downs that affect your portfolio, CFA Singapore Insights explains why such movements are really noise, and why investors should always rebalance.

Poor service isn't just disappointing for customers, it can hurt the bottom line when sales suffer as a result. Our columnist gets on the Saturday Soapbox to tell why those in the service trade need to sit up and pay attention.

And in The Finish Line, we catch up with Ritual CEO Brad Robinson, who is busy overseeing the Singapore-based boutique gym's expansion in the United States, Switzerland, Brazil and more.

