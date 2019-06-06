You are here

Home > Weekend

A weekend with artists, authors and architects

Thu, Jun 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190606_JEBLURB_3801435.jpg

BY day, Richard Hassell is the founding director of WOHA, very much a household name in the Singapore architecture scene with award-winning works in its portfolio including the Kampung Admiralty housing complex that was named World Building of the Year in 2018. But for all his acclaim, he will have you know that he got into the profession as an afterthought.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we look at Mr Hassell and three other established architects' first love - art, and how each has a prolific portfolio that shows off an impressive level of skill. Mr Hassell specialises in complicated geometries and tessellations, and his works have been exhibited and sold around the world. His intricate tiling has also found its way into his work, such as the facade of the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport. Likewise, architects Lee Hui Lian, Juliana Chan and Tay Yan Lin show off their works and how their passion for both architecture and art have made them better architects, and vice versa.

From artists we move to authors, namely the bestselling novelist Balli Kaur Jaswal, the most internationally well-known Singapore author after Crazy Rich Asians' Kevin Kwan. She talks about the success of her third novel, Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows and her advice for aspiring writers.

If you're tired of rocking up to yet another hipster bar with its curated cocktails and manufactured ambience, check out some new watering holes that offer a little more personality in the form of classical music performances, natural wines and arts appreciation.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

If the arts is more your thing, check out our report card for this year's Singapore International Festival of the Arts; visit a garden with a house in it; and suss out the Pre-Fall highlights for the sartorial man.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_LMXCITY_3801241.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cityneon eyes China growth after Citic Capital investment

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy
4 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Jun 6, 2019
Real Estate

Developers bank on improving Aussie property market

BT_20190606_VIHONGLEONG29_3801454.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
SME

Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment

BT_20190606_CCHORANGIT08M_3801421.jpg
Jun 6, 2019
Garage

Monk's Hill Ventures invests in cyber security startup Horangi

Jun 6, 2019
Government & Economy

IMF cuts China's 2019 GDP growth forecast to 6.2% on trade woes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening