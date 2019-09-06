Airports up the ante on the ground

A FRESHLY cooked - and complimentary - hot meal, champage (but of course) and other rewarding perks are de rigueur at airport lounges these days, as airlines take the fight for the premium passenger to the ground. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at how top airlines are investing in their lounges to lure frequent flyers.

Even as he drives the South China Morning Post's high-tech push and digital expansion, Gary Liu, CEO of the Hong Kong broadsheet, shares why he's an old-school newsman, in The Raffles Conversation.

Does it feel like markets are being knocked out daily by a deadly disease? Our Chart View column points to the dreaded TBx infection - Trump, Boris and Xi - with its erratic economic policies and trade destruction. Also in the Investing section, CFA Singapore Insights details how business cycles affect different asset classes, and what to invest in and when.

While you're shooting the breeze with a co-worker-slash-friend, be aware that boundaries, once crossed, can turn into major roadblocks in your career, as The Winding Road discovers. And our resident Barfly pays a visit to Sampan, where margaritas evolve.

