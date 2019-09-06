You are here

Home > Weekend

Airports up the ante on the ground

Fri, Sep 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190906_BR_BLURB_3885128.jpg

A FRESHLY cooked - and complimentary - hot meal, champage (but of course) and other rewarding perks are de rigueur at airport lounges these days, as airlines take the fight for the premium passenger to the ground. Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at how top airlines are investing in their lounges to lure frequent flyers.

Even as he drives the South China Morning Post's high-tech push and digital expansion, Gary Liu, CEO of the Hong Kong broadsheet, shares why he's an old-school newsman, in The Raffles Conversation.

Does it feel like markets are being knocked out daily by a deadly disease? Our Chart View column points to the dreaded TBx infection - Trump, Boris and Xi - with its erratic economic policies and trade destruction. Also in the Investing section, CFA Singapore Insights details how business cycles affect different asset classes, and what to invest in and when.

While you're shooting the breeze with a co-worker-slash-friend, be aware that boundaries, once crossed, can turn into major roadblocks in your career, as The Winding Road discovers. And our resident Barfly pays a visit to Sampan, where margaritas evolve.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

BP_SGX_060919_4.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Commercial Trust to replace Hutchison Port Holdings Trust on STI

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_060919_3.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms chase sustainability expertise

BT_20190906_SCHWAB_3885153.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

Charles Schwab to close Singapore office by year's end

nz_onenorth_060924.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Real Estate

Muted response to two Government Land Sale sites, but third site pulls in nine bids

BT_20190906_HKSC_3885209.jpg
Sep 6, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart keeping option open on Singapore digital bank licence

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly