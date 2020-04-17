At home with staying at home

NOW that we are almost all working from home, the question that comes to mind is: What would work look like in a post-Covid 19 world?

Will remote work be routine, will offices evolve to need less physical space, will the nature of work itself change, and what effect will that have on the office as we know it?

Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at the issues and also the challenges that working from home throws up.

Authenticity has never been more important to brands today, as consumers search for a better reason to buy a product or service. Nirvik Singh, Singapore-based global COO of Grey Group, shares how businesses should cater to an increasingly woke audience, in The Raffles Conversation.

How do we make sense of the overload of information and commentary (expert and otherwise) on Covid-19? In This Time Is Different, columnist Leonardo Drago discusses how investors can make use of forecasting for informed tracking of how the pandemic will evolve.

In the Insights from CFA Society Singapore column, we scrutinise Singapore dollar perpetuals to discern if these are actually bonds or equity.

And in Diary Of A Private Investor, David Kuo reminds us that income investors are in it for the long term, and that a relook at fundamentals and a good dose of patience will see you through the crisis.

Our Sass & The City columnist meanwhile ponders how the virus outbreak is reshaping the meaning of solitude, even among introverts.

The bars may be shut, but don't let that stop you from getting hold of good cocktails while you're at home. A thirsty Barfly checks out the cocktail-delivery scene and finds good reason to host a Zoom happy hour.

Now is not the time to be taking your car out for a spin (only go out for essentials, remember), but the Mercedes-Benz GLE shows how the old-school, comfortable SUV spirit hasn't entirely gone the way of the dinosaur. The Steering Column reviews the big friendly giant.

And in our Health page, a look at throat cancer, its signs and symptoms and how it is treated.