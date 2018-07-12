You are here

Baby boomers back in business

Thu, Jul 12, 2018

THERE are no dreams of unicorns or Series A funding, but a group of 50- and 60-something entrepreneurs are showing that age is not a factor when it comes to starting their own businesses. A former lawyer, displaced IT veterans and an ex-retiree join the ranks of educated, professional baby boomers who are putting their own spin on retirement or retrenchment. They share their stories in this week's issue of Weekend magazine about how age may not be on their side, but growing a business goes beyond making money and into something more intangible - taking charge of their own lives.

Meanwhile, we speak to Gavin Tollman, CEO of travel company Trafalgar about his career in making dream holidays a reality. We also meet veteran artist Wong Keen, Singapore's first abstract expressionist who studied under the late greats such as Liu Kang and Chen Wen Hsi. The 73-year-old shares details of his colourful life and why his latest obsession is with red, bloody meat from the butcher shop.

If your tastes are slightly more vegetarian, then follow us to Cefalu, a little town on the island of Sicily which packs a number of distinctive attractions including a UNESCO Heritage Site.

