You are here

Home > Weekend

Blossoming interests

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200611_JEBLURB11PIC_4141523.jpg

MINIATURE watermelons. Rainbow-coloured corn. Sunflowers - not yellow - but black and white. Passiflora, the flowers of passionfruit that look like you are peering into a kaleidoscope. Welcome to the home of horticulture hobbyist and floral artist John Lim, who tends to his own garden of peculiar plants, even selling them to others who are passionate about exotic flora. And there seem to be more of them in Singapore, as the Covid-19 pandemic has seen more Singaporeans stuck at home and discovering hidden talents such as green fingers.

A blossoming interest in unusual blooms and plants in general has seen an uptick in business for online plant stores even as nurseries themselves have been forced to close because of circuit breaker measures. In Friday's issue of Weekend Magazine, Mr Lim and a few other enthusiasts walk us through their individual green world.

Meanwhile, as the fallout for the F&B industry continues, Arrif Ziaudeen, founder-CEO of restaurant reservations startup Chope, talks about how the tech startup didn't sit still when business ground to a halt because of circuit breaker measures. Instead, it quickly pivoted to delivery while working with government agencies to support the industry. Here, he shares lessons on how technology and adaptability can help save F&B in Singapore.

Elsewhere, find out more about the phenomenon of "viral" food and why it's so hard to get your hands on it; learn how to jazz up your home workspace; do your own facials and soothe your aches and pains with useful TCM acupoint tips.

SEE ALSO

Acrylic table shields go up at Thomson Plaza food court

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 12:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Maybank sued for 'thwarting' luxury New York condo project

[NEW YORK] The developer of a 43-story luxury condo building in Manhattan's Tribeca neighbourhood sued Malaysia's...

Jun 11, 2020 12:25 AM
Garage

Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub

[AMSTERDAM] European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy...

Jun 11, 2020 12:10 AM
Life & Culture

Man City to learn fate on European ban in July

[LAUSANNE] Manchester City will learn whether their appeal against a two-season ban from European competition has...

Jun 11, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Tata Consultancy Services to launch digital acceleration centre in Singapore

TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to launch a digital acceleration centre in Singapore,...

Jun 10, 2020 11:56 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank combines wealth management and international retail ops

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.