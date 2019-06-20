Brace for culinary Oscars here next week

WHAT does it take to be the best restaurant in the world?

Next week, all eyes will be on Singapore as it plays host to The World's 50 Best Restaurant Awards on June 25 - bringing with it hundreds of chefs from every corner of the globe for this prestigious, but at times controversial, culinary version of the Oscars.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we go behind the glitz and glamour of the awards to examine its impact on the local F&B scene, as well as the contentious issues surrounding its selection process for the top restaurants. Chief of which is the wildly fluctuating positions that can see a restaurant rated say, number 20 one year, drop to 84 in the next year with no perceptible change in the quality of its food.

Then, there is its perceived emphasis on European restaurants at the expense of Asia and other regions, and lack of female chef representation. But despite all the criticisms levelled at it, it remains one of the most sought-after awards ever in the international dining circuit. Find out what local industry players have to say about it.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Meanwhile, we speak to Thomas Heatherwick, one of the hottest designers in the world you may not have heard of. But you would definitely remember his works from his iconic Seed Cathedral for the UK pavilion at the Shanghai World Expo in 2010 to his cauldron design for the London Olympics. He shares with us his design philosophy and his latest project in Singapore.

Elsewhere, turn off your phone and get away on a cruise holiday with Costa neoRomantica as it sails around Japan; take a peek at Chinese couturier Quo Pei's jaw-dropping design; and feast your eyes on some of the latest watches on the market now.