Can technology save the senior worker?

FOR the middle-aged, mid-career PMET, the risk of being displaced after years of climbing the corporate ladder now looms larger than ever. Older employees in the professional, manager, executive and technician demographic now face their jobs being transformed by tech for which they may not be adequately skilled. That challenge could turn harder with an impending - and deep - economic recession on the horizon.

While the government has moved to nudge employers and workers alike towards new skills, can turning to technology help save the displaced older worker? Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend looks at the map ahead for the senior staffer.

For much-feted scientist and tech visionary Kees Immink, our constant use of tech, while solving many problems, also generates massive issues. The founder and president of Turing Machines Inc worries that the world is going to face an imminent data storage crisis due to a mismatch in demand and supply. He tells The Raffles Conversation why.

Many well-known investors are announcing that they are buyers in the markets now. Retail investors have jumped back in too. But one legendary investor has stayed deafeningly silent in this market rout - Warren Buffett. What can we make of these mixed signals? Our Value Insight columnist takes stock.

And while you're staying at home (as you should) and if you're getting tired of Netflix, check out the wild and wacky world of podcasts, in the Life & Culture section.

